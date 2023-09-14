Know your Foe: Indianapolis Colts | Week 2

That statement, in and of itself, conjures up images of some of the greatest wins in franchise history and some of the most hideous gut punches since 2002. That's the horror, and joy, that comes with playing the team with the horseshoe on the other sideline. But, it's that much better to face this Colts squad this weekend at NRG Stadium, especially in DeMeco Ryans' first home game as the head coach for the Houston Texans. Both teams come into this game after some bright moments in losses to 2022 playoff teams.. The Colts played at home last week and lost to the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars 31-21. However, rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the Colts BATTLING until the final gun sounded. As we all know the Texans lost on the road to the Baltimore Ravens 25-9. So, two teams sitting at 0-1, desperately trying to get a W for their new head coach and get win number one, which would be division win number one in 2023, will take the field on Sunday at noon. The Colts welcome back one of the best defensive players in the NFL and return a large majority of their talented roster. But, the big change is at QB and head coach where new leader Shane Steichen is leading the way with his rookie star QB Richardson. As such, it's going to be stressful, chaotic and a whole lot of fun on Sunday at noon at NRG. Let's get to know our week two foe, a team we know well - the 2023 Indianapolis Colts.