Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars Week | 12

At this exact time last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 heading into a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Duval County.

Also, at this exact time last year, the Houston Texans were 1-8-1, preparing to travel to Miami to take on the Miami Dolphins.

Fast forward one year's time to the present day and things have changed significantly. How much so? The 7-3 Jaguars will saunter into NRG Stadium to face the 6-4 Houston Texans for the AFC South division lead.

That's how much has changed since Thanksgiving weekend 2022. A win over the Ravens last year helped catapult the Jaguars to the 2022 AFC South division championship. When the Jaguars hit their peak last year, they came to Houston and took out years of frustration in a 31-3 whitewash of the Texans in week 17.

As we all know, the Texans' rise didn't truly begin until a 37-17 win over Jacksonville in week three and that loss to the Texans gave the 2023 Jaguars a real kick in the backside. They left Jacksonville to travel to London and went 2-0 beating the Falcons and the Bills. Returning stateside, the Jags won three more in a row before their bye week. Their 34-14 win over Tennessee wasn't even THAT close last week as the Jaguars completely dominated the Titans down in Florida.

Sunday's matchup will be the first matchup between these two teams this late in the year with winning records and the winner will stand atop the AFC South…for now. Considering where these two teams were last year, that's a MOUTHFUL, but a good one at that.