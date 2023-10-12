Know your Foe: New Orleans Saints | Week 6

Keys to winning v. the Saints Offense

1. The Human Option Route - Five years after the fact, I still can't get the image out of my head. 2018 NFC Championship game in New Orleans. Sean Payton was the coach at the time and he kept calling what seemed like the same play over and over again. Pro Bowl star RB Alvin Kamara ran one option route after the next. If a Rams LB lined up inside, Kamara ran up on him and broke outside. If a Rams S/LB lined up outside, Kamara ran his route to the inside. It felt like he ran that 50 times but it connected 11 times for 96 yards. With Kamara now back for the Saints, it's one of the easiest ways to get him the ball into space where he can kill defenses. The Texans haven't seen a receiving RB like Kamara, shoot, wait, they've not seen a COMPLETE RB like Kamara in a while. If they don't shut off his options, the Saints will go to the well over and over again, just like in my nightmares.

2. Where's the pressure? - The Texans started off the season chasing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson all around the yard but they've really not gotten back to that level since week one. Yes, they did sack Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett three times. He ran into one sack and the Texans produced two others. However, last week against Atlanta, the Texans pass rush struggled to get to QB Desmond Ridder throughout the day, especially in the second half. As a result, Ridder threw for over 200 yards in the second half alone. If the Texans don't move Saints QB Derek Carr off his spots by getting consistent pressure, he'll do the same, or worse, damage for a full 60 minutes. Regardless of who, and how, there MUST be multiple Texans in Carr's face CONSISTENTLY if the Texans are to head into the bye week with a win.