Know your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers | Week 4

Keys to winning v. the Steelers Defense

1. You look familiar - Back in 2017, I had this dream scenario in my head as we inched closer to the 2017 NFL Draft. "What if we drafted T.J. Watt to team with J.J. Watt?" Sitting at pick No. 25, I didn't think that it was TOO far outside the realm of possibility. The Texans traded up to draft Deshaun Watson, ending my dream of two Watts in the energy capital of the world. However, Pittsburgh didn't let the younger Watt get away and he's been nothing but brilliant from the first day that he arrived. Seven years into his brilliant career, he's the best defensive player in the league. I don't even know that he has ONE elite asset; he has like a dozen of them. First step. Relentlessness. Bend. Twitch. Hands. He demands double teams. He's clutch. In the 2020 matchup up at Pittsburgh, Watt was quiet for most of the game, but then he sliced inside on one pass rush from the left side for a sack. That play ended any hopes for a comeback against Pittsburgh. Against Cleveland, he snatched up a fumble and scored the first TD in his career. He can wreck the game in a quick minute but he's not alone.

2. He's not the only one - When the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith, from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, in the third round, I'm sure there were some dog head turns. What is UNC-Charlotte? Those questions weren't completely unfounded as Highsmith was just the second player ever to be drafted from Charlotte. But, as soon as the young Highsmith got on the field in 2020, he started sacking the quarterback. Last year, he racked up 14.5 sacks, 12 TFL and most importantly, FIVE forced fumbles. It was his sack/forced fumble on Browns QB Deshaun Watson that Watt picked up to beat the Browns on Monday Night Football in week two. He's powerful, twitchy and ready to explode off the snap on every single pass attempt. Watt and Highsmith are, not surprisingly, a MAJOR problem for a Texans offensive line, with as many as five OTs banged up at this moment.