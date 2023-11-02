Know your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 9

Keys to winning v. the Buccaneers' Defense

1. Houston Homeboy heads home - In the lead up to the 2020 NFL Draft, I was hopeful that the Texans would bring home a Minnesota Golden Gopher. Antoine Winfield Jr. played his HS ball in The Woodlands and I felt as if the Texans needed a young safety to either play next to, or eventually replace, Justin Reid. Winfield Jr. was one of my draft crushes that year because he could do it all at safety. Alas, the Texans went in a different direction and the Bucs wisely snapped up Winfield Jr. who's turned into one of the best defensive players in the league (one Pro Bowl, starter since day one). For the same reasons that I loved Jalen Pitre, I loved Winfield Jr. Think of all that Pitre impacts for the Texans defense and Winfield Jr. does the same for Tampa. So, if I were to prepare an offense to face Pitre, I'd need to know where he is at all times, need to get a body on him in the run game at all times and limit his big play impact at all times, which juices up his sideline and defense. Now, just remember Winfield's # is 31 and not #5.

2. Big V - Last week it was Panthers star DL Derrick Brown. This week it's arguably the most athletic BIG man in the NFL not named Dexter Lawrence. Bucs NT Vita Vea missed last week's game in Buffalo but he should be back over the nose in Houston against a new center, potentially Michael Deiter. This might be THE key matchup in this battle with the Bucs. In 2019, down in Tampa, the Texans couldn't run the ball at all due to Vea's presence in the middle. On 19 carries, the Texans running backs ran for 31 yards. THIRTY. ONE. Vea tossed Texans interior blockers around like throw pillows and if he's tossing OL pillows around again, proverbially speaking, the Texans offense is in HUGE trouble.