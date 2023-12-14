Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans | Week 15

This one may not be completely personal as Marc Vandermeer once noted back in a Titans-Texans contest in 2010.

But, it's pretty darn close.

On Sunday, the Texans will take on the Titans for the first time in 2023 after 13 wild games this season, on both sides of the ledger. The Texans went to New Jersey last week, got beat and were beaten up in a 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

The Titans, on the other hand, may have found their secret sauce in a miraculous comeback win over the AFC's overall #2 seed Miami in their building. The Titans came from 14 down with less than three minutes to win the game in regulation. The last team to do that was the Texans on Sunday Night Football…in 2016 against the Colts! What the Titans tried to give away early in the fourth quarter, they went and snatched the win from the Dolphins in the last three minutes of the fourth in south Florida.

So, one team found its confidence in a week 14 win (Titans) while the other has some scars from its week 14 loss (Texans). But, when these two teams get together, it's typically a bloodbath. The margin of victory in every game that's mattered since 2019 is as follows.

5

7

3

9

3

6

3