Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans | Week 17

It's been five years since the Texans beat the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. That night, five years ago, was such a magical, emotional night on Monday Night Football, as the Texans beat the Titans 34-17 as we celebrated the incredible life of the Texans wonderful founder Bob McNair.

Since that night, the Titans have captured four straight W's at NRG Stadium and, perhaps more importantly, the Titans have physically taken over games at NRG due to the presence of one man, in particular. Titans star RB Derrick Henry has run roughshod over the Texans in that same timeframe and epitomized the struggles of the Texans in that five year period. Here's what he's done at NRG Stadium lately.

2019 - 32 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a Titans 35-14 win.

2020 - 34 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a Titans 41-38 win.

2021 - Injured, missed the week 18 28-25 Titans win.

2022 - 32 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a Titans 17-10 win.

Things changed two weeks ago in Nashville In the Texans' win over the Titans…finally.

2023 - 16 carries for nine yards and no touchdowns.

One of the more interesting talking points after the Texans' win over Tennessee was whether Henry's time in Nashville was coming to a close at the end of the 2023 season. Henry acknowledged there was a strong possibility of that happening, so I expect Henry to want to go out with a bang against the Texans in a building in which he's had incredible success, especially after being shut down in the first meeting two weeks ago.

However, this Titans team has been hit with the injury bug over the past three weeks like I've not seen this year in the NFL. But, that makes them AWFULLY dangerous, backed into the corner. Plus, if veteran QB Ryan Tannehill steps up as the starter again this week, the Titans are going to make this one uncomfortable afternoon (or worse) for the good guys in Houston.

As such, let's get to Know the Texans' Week 17 Foe (again) - The Tennessee Titans

2023 Schedule (5-10)

Week 1 - L @ New Orleans Saints 16-15

Week 2 - W Los Angeles Chargers 27-24

Week 3 - L @ Cleveland Browns 27-3

Week 4 - W Cincinnati Bengals 27-3

Week 5 - L @ Indianapolis Colts 23-16

Week 6 - L Baltimore Ravens 24-16

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 - W Atlanta Falcons 28-23

Week 9 - L @ Pittsburgh Steelers 20-16

Week 10 - L @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6

Week 11 - L @ Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14

Week 12 - W Carolina Panthers 17-10

Week 13 - L Indianapolis Colts 31-28

Week 14 - W @ Miami Dolphins 28-27

Week 15 - L Houston Texans 19-16 OT

Week 16 - L Seattle Seahawks 20-17

Week 17 - @ Houston Texans