Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans

The Texans and the Titans will be tied together until the end of time. The Texans were created due to the move of the Titans. The two were put in the same division when the Texans entered the NFL in 2002. The two teams have played twice a year ever since, yet no matchup between the two teams has reached the level of this one. Now, every time these two take the field, because of the shared history among the two organizations, it's got the chance to be an explosive afternoon. But, never in their history have these two teams met this late in the season tied atop the AFC South. Never. They met in Week 17 of the 2016 season with the Texans at 9-6 and the Titans at 8-7, but the Texans had clinched the division the previous week in a win over Cincinnati, rendering that weekend's game meaningless.

So, Week 15, two rivals, tied at 8-5 with just three weeks to play. As the old cliché goes, this is why you run all those sprints and lift all those weights in training camp, for a game like this. The Titans come into this matchup white hot. They've won four in a row and six out of seven and return home for the first time since a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. So, Nissan Stadium will be rocking as soon as they open the doors to let the fans in.

The insertion of quarterback Ryan Tannehill into the starting lineup has transformed the Titans offense. After taking four sacks in mop up duty in a loss to the Denver Broncos, Tannehill started the next week against the Chargers and led the Titans to a 23-20 win. From that point forward, the Titans lost just once and in that loss to the Panthers, Tannehill had his worst passer rating of the year - 82.3. Since: 133.9 vs. Chiefs, 155.8 vs. Jaguars, 131.2 at Colts, 140.4 at Raiders. He's turned into the quarterback everyone anticipated he'd become after being drafted by Miami in the first round in 2012. This will be the first time the Texans have faced Tannehill since a 2015 meeting in Miami when Tannehill had a perfect 158.3 passer rating (18-for-19, 282 yards and four touchdowns).

Defensively, the addition of rookie Jeffery Simmons has given that Titans defense a tremendous boost on the interior (and teams that passed on him because of the ACL injury he suffered in training for the draft... I've got some words for you and they're not nice words, either). The secondary has been banged up a bit, but Logan Ryan is still flying around and making plays, blitzing, covering and tackling anything in his vicinity.