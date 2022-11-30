Kyle Allen prepares to face former teammate Myles Garrett | Daily Brew

Sunday's game will be a Texas A&M reunion on Sunday when Kyle Allen faces his former teammate, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. The two played together for two seasons in College Station (2014-15).
"I played with Myles in college so I know first-hand how good he is and he's only gotten better since then," Allen said Wednesday. "The edge rushers are obviously really good. The defense, they got a lot of stars over there, a lot of good players. I think they pose a good challenge for us just like last week so we're going to work through it, get a plan together and get ready for them."
Garrett, selected with the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, currently has 10.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles on the season. Allen says he recalls seeing a picture of the now the 6-4, 272-pound All-Pro defensive end towering over his high school teammates that made the rounds on social media.
"He looks like he's 30 years older than them," Allen said. "I mean, he's a freak, a good dude. He was the best player on our team then. Probably one of the best players in the league now."
Allen will get his second start as a Texan and first in front of a home crowd in the Week 13 matchup. Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Browns will be noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.
On Sunday, the Houston Texans will be joining players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players will be participating in My Cause My Cleats.
