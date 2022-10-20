Las Vegas Raiders | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Raiders defense

1. The Best?

There are some tremendous pass rushers in the NFL. The Bosas. Myles Garrett. Khalil Mack is a stud. Micah Parsons is the NEXT GREAT. So, many dudes that can wreck a game. The one the Texans will face on Sunday might be the VERY best; Raiders star Maxx Crosby can ABSOLUTELY take the game over. Prior to the 2019 Draft, I hadn't had a chance to study Crosby like I wanted. I'm not even sure that I had seen him play more than a half in a game on TV that year. But, I knew he was a Texan who played at EMU and I'd heard his name enough that I wanted to really study him. So, I studied him a week before the draft and kicked myself for not having done it earlier. From the first play I saw, I knew this guy was absolutely destined to be a DUDE in this league. He's gone above and beyond my thoughts in his four years in the league. His length creates issues, and his relentlessness and twitch are hugely problematic for tackles. His displays of power and twitch are just, wow, so impressive. Even when teams decide to chip on him, he still wins inside when the tackles set inside with the chip coming on the outside. It's not a "SOMEONE needs to block Crosby" kind of game, it's an "EVERYONE needs to slow him down" sort of contest. A concerted team effort is needed for sure.

2. Put the pressure on the secondary

The Raiders put starting CB Nate Hobbs, a Lovie Smith recruit at the University of Illinois, on IR this week, so he'll miss this game. More than likely Rock Ya-Sin is going to replace him. So, either Ya-Sin tangles with the 6-4 Nico Collins or struggles to match Brandin Cooks' speed. Furthermore, that puts Amik Robertson on Cooks, which is a better size-size, speed-speed matchup for the Raiders but at 5-8, Robertson can't really match up with Collins without some safety help. This could be an interesting day for the Raiders secondary that has yielded 256 yards per game through the air and I'm ALL for the Raiders secondary struggling mightily against Texans.

3. Third, but not last