"I'm happy to have Will on our team. An important piece of what we're doing." Ryans praises Anderson Jr.'s work ethic to NFL Network

Jul 30, 2023 at 01:30 PM
230730-demeco-story

When the NFL Network mic'd up Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, they wanted some inside info on what he saw in Will Anderson Jr. Ryans told them that the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft is dedicated to his craft in a unique way.

"He's been everything we hoped for," the Head Coach said live on air as he dapped up Anderson Jr. "Every day he's making a play, every day he shows up teaching our guys - all our guys - how to work.

"I'm happy to have Will on our team. An important piece of what we're doing."

And what about the times Anderson Jr. can't work, when the coaches encourage him to take a breather. How does he respond to that?

"Like he's about to beat me up!" Ryans laughed. "I have to get out of the way. He gets mad every time I try to give him a rep off. I have to watch that."

To James Palmer and Marc Ross at the NFL Network, that sounded a lot like the approach Ryans brought to the field when he was a player with the Texans.

"He's way better than me," the Head Coach said, though he agreed with the hosts that Anderson Jr. is "definitely a locker room guy."

Ryans, Anderson Jr., and the rest of the Texans resume Training Camp on Monday, July 31 ahead of their preseason opener at New England on August 10 at 6 p.m. CT.

