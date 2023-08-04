Limited edition CHARGE t-shirt drops August 5 at Training Camp presented by Xfinity

When bulls charge, everyone else gets out of the way.
And when the Texans charge onto the field, new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans wants them to be aggressive, physical, and dominant.
This CHARGE t-shirt celebrates the energy and aggressiveness that bulls and the Texans teams share. That energy flows through H-Town every day, and it will help light up NRG Stadium beginning on August 19 when the Texans face off against the Dolphins.
Be the first to check out the best new Training Camp T-shirt drops from the Texans.
The coaching staff will wear the CHARGE shirt on August 5 during Training Camp presented by Xfinity.
Fans can get the limited edition t-shirt only at the Texans Shop and at Texans Shop locations at training camp beginning on August 5.