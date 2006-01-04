Linehan press briefing

(on the Texans offense) "Well, 11 catches, 170 yards, two touchdowns. Andre Johnson is probably the young version of a Randy Moss – a guy that can dominate a game. I saw it in person so that's exciting. Obviously David's throwing him the ball. I've got a little bit of a background in evaluating David as a college player. He played his college ball for a good friend of mine. He probably won't even remember but I recruited him when he was in high school. But I know he's got the talent and the positional criteria you need to play the position. And then you've got a young back. Domanick Davis has been a very, very productive back and has been a guy that's been able to get it done offensively. And then the defensive side, I'm more familiar really coming into this with the defensive side of the ball. When we were preparing for the Texans when I was with Minnesota last year, they had just sacked Kerry Collins five or six times and had created four or five turnovers. We were scared to death when we played. They have the ability to be a dominant team defensively, too. The special teams is probably one of the brightest spots on the team, I think one of the strengths of the team based on what they were able to do last year on special teams. So there are a lot of real positive things here. This franchise isn't far away."