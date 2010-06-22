Live chat with Barwin

Second-year defensive end Connor Barwin will join fans for a live chat tomorrow at noon CT on HoustonTexans.com. The chat will last for approximately 30 minutes.
Click on the link above or the image below to send Barwin a question in advance of the chat. In the meantime, check out this story about how Barwin used unique boxing training to prepare for the 2010 season. With his success as a rookie in 2009 and impressive showing in OTAs this spring, several members of the local media are predicting double-digit sacks for Barwin in 2010.
