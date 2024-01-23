Locker Cleanout news and notes | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans spent Monday morning and afternoon in meetings, and the players also cleaned out their lockers. It was the final time the 2023 bunch will be together, and Houston won't be together as a team again until the offseason conditioning program begins in mid-April. It was also the first time in awhile some of the injured players spoke with the media, too. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. talked at press conferences inside NRG Stadium. Here are some nuggets of news from Monday, all readable in less than 60 seconds.

Excitement over future

Before the season began, few expected the Texans to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, much less have a winning record. But they did, and the optimism in the locker room, around the building, in the fanbase and beyond is quite high. Joshua Koch has more, **HERE**.

Stroud's plans

C.J. Stroud's been running and gunning since the summer before his final season at Ohio State started in 2022. He detailed his plans for the early part of the offseason, which you can read about **HERE**.

Coaching Carousel

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik has interviewed for a few head coach positions around the NFL over the last week, and reports came out Monday that quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson was sought after by a couple teams to interview for an offensive coordinator position. Ryans discussed it, and took the interest from other teams as a compliment to what Houston was able to do, collectively, this season.