C.J. Stroud reveals early plans for "huge" offseason

For C.J. Stroud, it's time to rest.

The season is finished for the Texans, and they spent Monday with final meetings, locker cleanouts and other administrative tasks to close out the season.

The quarterback on Saturday capped off a whirlwind year-and-a-half. In between the summer of 2022 and now, Stroud's vigorously prepared for a final college season, got set for the NFL Draft process, and then come to Houston and helped engineer a 180-degree turn in wins and culture mindset with the Texans.

"First, I'm going to relax," Stroud said. "Take some time off. I've been going hard since I was like 12 years old. AAU tournaments, baseball, football, 7-on-7, high school, a ton of sports being played. It's been a blessing. It's been a ball. I'm 22 years old, and this is my first time ever having freedom away from school, away from college. So I'm excited. But at the same time, just like I'm ready to relax, I'm ready to get back to work, too. But I have to take some time to myself. It's just the right thing to do."

Quarterback Case Keenum, who just completed his 12th NFL season, said a mental "recharge" and unwinding a bit is of the utmost importance. Especially in regards to the gauntlet Stroud just completed over the last 18 months or so.