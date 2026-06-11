LOVB HOUSTON ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REBRAND WITH FAN AND PLAYER INPUT

HOUSTON – Today, the League One Volleyball (LOVB) Houston team announced plans to rebrand for the first time since the league's inception in 2020. LOVB Houston Chair and Alternate Governor Hannah McNair and LOVB Houston Chief Business Officer Lisa Walker will spearhead the project and further invest in their charge to fearlessly evolve the club.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our organization, our athletes and our fans," McNair said. "I recently had the opportunity to meet with our incredible athletes to hear their thoughts on what they would like to see in a team name. Their feedback is an important part of this process as we want to create a brand that feels authentic, meaningful and representative of who they are every time they step on the court. Our athletes' relationship with our fans is special and our team's name should reflect that connection to each other and Houston. I can't wait for this new chapter of LOVB Houston."

"This rebrand is about more than a new name – it's about creating something that our fans, players and the volleyball community can rally around," Walker said. "As we continue building professional volleyball in Houston, we want our identity to reflect the passion, energy and drive of the people who call this city home. The best brands are built together, which is why we're crowdsourcing our fans to help choose our team's new name and play a direct role in shaping our future. This is their team, and together we'll build a brand that reflects the power of H-Town and helps grow the game of volleyball for years to come."

As part of the rebranding process, LOVB Houston is inviting fans to vote for their favorite team name, helping shape a brand that embodies the passion, energy and ambition of both the organization and the city it represents. This unique opportunity gives fans a direct voice in creating an identity that is authentically community-driven and deeply rooted in Houston's culture and pride.

Fans can vote for one of the following team names:

Houston Hype

Houston Halo

Houston Heights

Houston Hive

Houston Charge

In addition to fan voting, LOVB Houston will work to deepen connections with fans by learning what they want from the team through conducted surveys with fan groups, as well as current and former players, to gather input that helps shape the LOVB Houston brand. The rebrand aims to reflect the energy, diversity and resilience that define the city of Houston, ensuring the team's identity truly belongs to the community it represents.

To cast your vote, email https://web.lsse.net/h-town-faves-lovb.

For LOVB Houston ticketing and customer service inquiries, email ticketing@lovbhouston.com.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community-up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American silver medalists and players from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB as it embarks on its second season, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, Salt Lake, and soon to be Los Angeles, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram.

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