More camp tidbits

The first practice of 2010 Training Camp is over, and thank goodness for the light breeze this morning.
Adding on to what Nick Scurfield blogged about, here are a few more tidbits from the first day.
- As we tweeted earlier, the play of the day was an easy one to choose. During 11-on-11's with the first team offense, Matt Schaub found Andre Johnson on a deep route for a touchdown pass. It was a bomb up the right side of the field and Johnson hauled in the pass with a pair of defenders in his wake. The crowd watching voiced it's appreciation afterward, with a sustained cheer and a lot of oohs and ahs.
- If you've read your 2010 Texans Yearbook, you know that strong safety Bernard Pollard has been more vocal this offseason. He's picking up where he left off during OTAs, and was the lone defensive back trying to rip the blocking sled from it's moorings. Also, he could be heard yelling "Must be nice!" to the linebackers group. He and Brian Cushing go back-and-forth in a playful manner, and Pollard normally finishes the "Must be nice," portion of the sentence with "practicing that cha-cha!" It's Pollard's way of playfully jabbing at the footwork drills Cushing and the linebackers practice.
- Cornerback Mark Parson picked off a pair of passes during 11-on-11's.
- In 1-on-1 drills between receivers and corners, Glover Quin made a nice move covering Andre Johnson, and batted away a John David Booty pass that was intended for the All-Pro wideout.
- One of Amobi Okoye's brothers was on the sidelines, as well as James Casey's wife and infant son.