Motor keeps Running | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Devin Singletary has picked up right where he left off a week ago in Cincy.
The AFC Offensive Player of the Week capped a 10-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Texans a 14-10 lead over Arizona with 11:20 left in the second quarter.
Singletary was handed the ball on six of the 10 plays of that scoring drive for the Texans. That moved the Texans' back to 10 carries for 64 yards and a score on the day.
Last week, Singletary rushed for 150 yards for the Texans in the win over Cincinnati.