Mr. 8,000: Brandin Cooks makes NFL history vs. Broncos

Brandin Cooks stands alone.

The Texans wide receiver caught a 5-yard pass in the first quarter on Sunday in Denver, and with that, he eclipsed the 8,000-yard mark for his career.

Many in NFL history have reached that milestone, Cooks is the only one to do so before the age of 29, while playing for four different NFL teams.

Only nine other pass-catchers in league history have cracked the 8,000-yard mark before the age of 29.

Cooks, who finished the first half with a team-best three catches for 31 yards, hauled in the 5-yarder from Mills on the first play of the team's second possession of the game.