New York Giants | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Giants defense

1. Block THIS (guy)

Following the league as much as we do, we hear about players all around the league. Of course, I pay extra attention when I hear people discuss players that the Texans are going to face in that particular season. Well, I've been hearing A TON about Giants interior game wrecker Dexter Lawrence and how he was wrecking teams inside. So, when I went to see for myself, it didn't take long to see that EVERYONE was absolutely dead on with the assessment of Lawrence. At 6-4, 342 lb, he's a lot like former Ravens star Haloti Ngata - massively built yet nimble and agile on his feet. He can destroy one-on-one blocks, bending centers/guards in half, before shedding them easily to make run stuffs at the line of scrimmage or just beyond. The Giants use him in a multitude of ways; Lawrence spends his time looping, slanting and slicing into the backfield with regularity from a number of different spots. The Texans didn't have a ton of success against Titans DL Jeffery Simmons, who is 30-35 pounds lighter, so the challenge is certainly ON against big 'ol #97.

2. KT5 creating Havoc?

It's still taking a minute to get used to seeing NFL edge players in single digits. It consistently draws my eyes to that player, so upon putting on Giants film, the #5 of Kayvon Thibodeaux stood out. I'm drawn to watching him because of that number, but also because he's as skilled a young pass rusher as there is in the game. He uses his hands very well and has bulk and girth to stand up to heavy punches from NFL OT. He got off to a slow start this season due to an injury and he's trying to find his groove off the edge as an NFL player. The Seahawks two young tackles effectively slowed him down by negating his hands on his preliminary rush and then riding him past the quarterback on his rushes. Furthermore, Thibodeaux won't be facing two rookies this week out on the edge; OLs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard have seen the best in this league this year and the young buck is just the next challenge for them.

3. A Wink and a Smile…or a Blitz

QB Davis Mills was asked about the Giants defensive scheme in his press availability and the first thing that he noted was how different the challenge is against New York than other teams when it comes to the use of pressure. Giants DC Wink Martindale loves to bring pressure but it's where that pressure comes from that is the key. Some teams will bring pressure and a QB knows exactly where it's coming from, the OL figures it out quickly and the RB adds to the protection intelligently. But, with the Giants, they bring pressure from all over the place with the main objective to confuse the blocking scheme and get, at least, one person free to the QB. Seattle did a great job, for the most part, diffusing the Giants overload pressures, in particular, by moving QB Geno Smith away from the pressure out of the pocket to get clean looks downfield. The Texans OL/RB/TE must be absolutely on point with their communication such that the Giants don't get some easy sacks due to busts in protection. Wink will keep it coming, no matter what, so gear up and communicate and take care of those pressures to get the ball off cleanly.