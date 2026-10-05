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Nico Collins Returns With Two Touchdowns as Texans Offense Strikes Early vs. Cowboys

Oct 05, 2026 at 09:15 AM
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CASSIE STRICKER

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Nico Collins Back in the Texans Lineup

WR Nico Collins was back on the field Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to single him out.

"It was great having [WR] Nico [Collins] back," Ryans said. "Would love to be able to celebrate Nico for him being back, creating explosive plays there to start the football game, to get in the end zone two times."

C.J. Stroud on Houston's Explosive Start

QB C.J. Stroud credited the play-calling and the execution behind the early fireworks.

"I thought we did a great job attacking them," Stroud said. "I thought [Offensive Coordinator Nick] Caley did a great job of calling it and us of executing it. Had some big plays early on. I think the more that we can play ahead of the sticks, the better we give ourselves a shot. I thought up front blocked very well for the majority of the game. I thought we ran great routes, created separation."

Brian Schottenheimer on Defending Nico Collins

Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged the problem Collins created for his defense from the opening snap.

"We gave up a couple big plays. The big play to Nico Collins the first play of the game," Schottenheimer said. "We knew Nico Collins was coming back. We know he is a great player. We didn't do a good enough job on him."

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