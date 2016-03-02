Notable Twitter accounts that follow the Texans

Mar 01, 2016 at 10:00 PM
Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princessbigger.jpg

Over 817,000 people follow the Houston Texans Twitter account, including fans, local and national media, non-NFL sports franchises and professional athletes, celebrities, astronauts, music artists, and more.

So, who are some of the more notable Texans Twitter followers?

hUoEFKt3_400x400.jpg

Dallas Keuchel @kidkeuchy

20c1JBNt_400x400.jpg

Carlos Correa @TeamCJCorrea

SQVj11Rv_400x400.jpg

Tori Kelly @ToriKelly

vF4csuoZ_400x400.jpg

Simone Biles @SimoneBiles

1SEMDtBI_400x400.jpg

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x

j6fBZtz9_400x400.jpg

Carl Lewis @CarlLewis

RJlpO91-_400x400.jpg

Bun B @BunBTrillOG

zJCwPlVB_400x400.jpg

Olivia @1andonlyOlivia

I-l86Lqq_400x400.jpg

Evander Holyfield @holylfield

nQ1XJ5KU_400x400.jpg

Brooke Adams @RealBrookeAdams

2hUwCrpr_400x400.jpg

HBO @HBO

w53GmD3S_400x400.jpg

Mark Kelly @ShuttleCDRKelly

P9TpCaRn_400x400.jpg

Scott Kelly @StationCDRKelly

q89H1EeV_400x400.jpg

Fallon Tonight @FallonTonight

rC2s0oNE_400x400.jpg

Melissa Joan Hart @MelissaJoanHart

zvr5xvY6_400x400.jpg

Frank Caliendo @FrankCaliendo

Nbwk9YZn_400x400.jpg

Eli Young Band @EliYoungBand

morey_facebook_400x400.JPG

Daryl Morey @dmorey

xzCNBYov_400x400.jpg

Harlem Globetrotters @Globies

CMIwbMyz_400x400.jpg

Paul Wall @paulwallbaby

_uYl69Bs_400x400.jpg

Vanilla Ice @vanillaice

Tpt6qfeY_400x400.jpg

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

PTh1Hx2Q_400x400.jpg

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

BNt47ALf_400x400.jpg

LA Kings @LAKings

ye3a94P-_400x400.jpg

Variety @Variety

38104_451089396180_79860756180_6679479_1590157_n_400x400.jpg

John Daly @PGAJohnDaly

n849555093_2424220_6627_400x400.jpg

Lil Jon @LilJon

LXn3d3kR_400x400.jpg

Jimmy Butler @JimmyButler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising