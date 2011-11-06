Notes: Captain Cush; Demps redemption





Cushing captaincyLinebacker Brian Cushing led the Texans in tackles, again, with seven. He also wore a captain's 'C' on his jersey Sunday for the first time in his NFL career. Head coach Gary Kubiak liked what he saw from Cushing, as he has all season long, and described why the third-year player earned the leadership position.

"We voted a few more captains at the midway point," Kubiak said. "We did it off of respect to how you're playing, and for offense, defense and special teams and Cush was a unanimous pick on the defensive side of the ball. That's what the guys think of him and he's bringing it every week."

Cushing said he was surprised when he found out on Wednesday from Kubiak.

"I'm kind of a guy that I'm open-minded, I don't really predetermine things and I just let them play out," Cushing said. "But when he told me that and told me I was elected as a captain, like I said, I was just overwhelmed and very honored."

Great second chanceWith the first half coming to a close, and the Browns driving, safety Quintin Demps picked off Colt McCoy and returned it 42 yards to the Cleveland 18-yard line. He was brought down with two seconds left, and Neil Rackers drilled a 28-yard field goal to give the Texans a 24-3 halftime advantage. Kubiak was thrilled with what Demps did today, and what he's done since rejoining the team two weeks ago as a free agent.

"We may have found something here and we might have made a mistake the first time we let him go," Kubiak said. "We bring him back and he goes right back in and starts playing well. We got a little lucky right there. Lucky somebody didn't get him before we got him back."

Demps, who also logged a pair of tackles and a quarterback hurry, was low-key in the locker room and said he was thankful for the second opportunity.

"It definitely humbles you and keeps you grateful, so I'm just happy to be back in," Demps said.

Eagle's flight

During the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, Challenger the bald eagle flew around the stadium. In the middle of the song, Challenger took off from the Reliant Energy Deck on the north end of the stadium, flew a few times around the field, and then landed in the south end zone on his handler's arm. The crowd cheered during his flight, and the fans weren't the only ones impressed by the bird's journey.