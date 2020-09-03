O'Brien, Texans conduct final scrimmage before roster cuts

In a year when professional sports have had to adjust every aspect of the game in order to just be able to play, O'Brien is watching as his team successfully wraps up training camp and two scrimmages with no positive COVID-19 tests and no major injuries.

However, the tough decisions of assembling the 53-man roster and practice squad won't be any easier, especially with limited film, no preseason action and a short week to start the season. Teams usually have one week before the start of the regular season to trim their rosters, but even with a Week 1 Thursday night game, the Texans and Chiefs will have the same deadline to begin game preparation with the remaining players.

"It's always hard, especially like with a group like this during such a crazy time, really bought into everything, worked really hard," O'Brien said. "But you have to get the roster down to 53 and then you have to get a 16-man practice squad and we'll try to do that. So, you know, the majority of our team is here. But, you know, it's definitely some tough decisions over the next couple of nights for Jack, myself and Matt (Bazirgan)."