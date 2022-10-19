O.J. Howard can catch baseballs too | Daily Brew

Oct 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Because the Astros are back in the ALCS and because we had him on the Texans Players Show Tuesday, it's time to bring back the O.J. Howard foul ball story.

Howard grew up in Prattville, Alabama just a stones throw from Montgomery, where Tampa Bay's AA affiliate, the Biscuits, play ball.

By the time he got to the Buccaneers, he wanted to check out the Rays. He threw out a first pitch in 2017 and later attended an ALDS game in 2019. Austin Meadows hit a foul ball off Will Smith that Howard caught in the right field stands.

He tells the story in this week's edition of the Texans Players show.

Howard has five catches and two touchdown receptions after being acquired by the Texans on September 1.

