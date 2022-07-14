OC Pep Hamilton excited to work with WR John Metchie | Daily Brew

Jul 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

John Metchie III only arrived in Houston a few months ago, but his relationship with Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton spans back to his high school days. Hamilton worked hard to recruit the young wideout to the University of Michigan, where he served as passing game coordinator for two seasons (2017-18).

"I thought it was a great relationship, until he decided to go to Alabama instead of Michigan," Hamilton said.

All jokes aside, there were no hard feelings for Hamilton. He continued to follow Metchie even though he committed elsewhere.

"I was always excited to see Metchie play when we watched him play when he was at Alabama," Hamilton said. "You root for the good guys."

Fast forward to 2022, the two would cross paths again after the Texans drafted Metchie in the second round (44th overall) of the NFL Draft. Last season, Metchie ranked in the top 10 in the FBS in receptions (96) while accumulating 1,142 receiving yards (11.9 ave) and eight touchdowns.

"You go back and you look at what he was able to do at a high level in college football," Hamilton said. "You go out and want to project how his skillset will translate to the NFL game. That's a big reason that he's in our building. Spending a lot of time with John Metchie when he was in high school as well. He's a high character young man and we expect that he'll hit the ground running whenever he's available."

Currently, Metchie has been working his way back from knee surgery. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Dec . 4 SEC Championship last year. While he didn't participate in OTAs, Head Coach Lovie Smith was optimistic that the rookie was "close" to hitting the necessary benchmarks to return. When healthy, Hamilton believes Metchie can be a dynamic player in the Texans offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Metchie recorded 640 yards after the catch in 2021 (6th among Power 5 WR) and 270 receiving yards after contact in 2021 (5th among Power 5 WR).

"He can create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands," Hamilton said. "He has good short-area quickness, which will allow him to beat man coverage, and that's what you got to do in the National Football League."

Metchie and the rookies will report for camp on July 24, veterans on July 26. Texans training camp begins Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

Related Content

news

Part 3: Players to watch at Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Texans Team Analyst John Harris gives insight on some under-the-radar players to watch going into Texans Camp.

news

Key camp components | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the team characteristics he looks for at camp to decide his season predictions.

news

Jalen Pitre prepares for camp, rookie debut | Daily Brew

Jalen Pitre discusses the process he fell in love with at Baylor and how it's helping him in the NFL.

news

Maliek Collins an "engine" for Texans Defense | Daily Brew

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins is excited for 2022 and back to embrace his role as the "engine" of Lovie Smith's defense.

news

Part 2: Players to watch during Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some under-the-radar players to watch for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Roy Lopez gets leaner, faster for Year 2 | Daily Brew

Roy Lopez talks about his offseason plan to shed some weight and improve his game.

news

Sweet under-the-radar wins | Daily Brew

The Texans have had many great wins over the years but there are underrated ones that occasionally get their due. Here are some of those under the radar triumphs.

news

Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard named potential breakout player | Daily Brew

The ceiling remains high, but could 2022 be a breakout year for this potential Pro-Bowler?

news

All-time Texans foes | Daily Brew

Call them villains, call them adversaries. However you want to describe them, they are the players who have given the Texans the hardest time over the two decades of franchise history.

news

Returners returning for more in 2022 | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is enthused about the direction in which the Texans punt and kickoff return squads are headed.

news

It's the Players… Not the Plays | Daily Brew

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton plans to implement his coaching philosophy into the new offense.

Advertising