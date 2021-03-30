Odessa native Marcus Cannon says playing NFL in Texas "a dream" | Daily Brew

After a season away, the 32-year-old is ready to make his Texas debut in 2021. Last week, he met head coach David Culley and offensive line coach James Campen. While Cannon made most of his starts at right tackle in New England, he is open to playing any position on the offensive line that is asked of him.

"I don't know how much I'll be playing," Cannon said. "I don't know what position I'll be playing, but all I know is I'm on the team right now and I have the chance to show how good I am and show them they can use me. Wherever they want to use me, I'm ready to play. I did the same thing in New England. I had to play where they wanted me to play and I tried to do my best at it and I'm going to do the same thing moving forward."