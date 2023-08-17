Only 4 practices left in Texans training camp

The Texans and Dolphins practiced for the second straight day on Thursday, and when it concluded, Houston had just four practices left in their 2023 training camp. There are no more practices open to fans.

They'll return to the fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning at 9 a.m., have a walkthrough and travel day on Tuesday, and a full day off on Wednesday in New Orleans. The Texans will practice with the Saints on Thursday and Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Houston will be off on Saturday, play the preseason finale on Sunday afternoon at New Orleans, and then have Monday and Tuesday off.