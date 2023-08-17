Only 4 practices left in Texans training camp

Aug 17, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Only four remain.

The Texans and Dolphins practiced for the second straight day on Thursday, and when it concluded, Houston had just four practices left in their 2023 training camp. There are no more practices open to fans.

They'll host Miami on Saturday at NRG Stadium in a preseason contest that kicks off at 3 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow and Sunday the Texans won't practice.

They'll return to the fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning at 9 a.m., have a walkthrough and travel day on Tuesday, and a full day off on Wednesday in New Orleans. The Texans will practice with the Saints on Thursday and Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Houston will be off on Saturday, play the preseason finale on Sunday afternoon at New Orleans, and then have Monday and Tuesday off.

The 90-man roster will get trimmed down to 53 that Tuesday, and the Texans' final practice of training camp will happen Wednesday, August 30.

