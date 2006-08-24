Open locker room quotes

) are in a pretty tight battle. They both had a good camp. We'll let it play itself out, but I think Morlon has really kind of stepped to the forefront here in the last week or so."

(on what qualities he is looking for at SLB) "A guy has to be able to hold up on the tight end in this league, that is the number one thing. So that is something you look for in that guy. He has to be able to run, rush the passer a little bit, be a jack-of-all trades. I think that is why Charlie (Anderson) and Shantee (Orr) kind of fit that mold. They have rushed the passer before and they are learning to play the linebacker position, so hopefully between the two of them we'll play that spot well."