Philadelphia Eagles | Know Your Foe

Keys to winning v. the Eagles offense

1. It Hurts because he's true

When Eagles QB Jalen Hurts took over as the Eagles full-time starting quarterback, there were plenty who wondered who would be next and how soon he would be replaced. Well, a funny thing happened on the way to the next guy as Hurts improved each and every game, leading the Eagles to the playoffs last year. He had always been dynamic on the ground, but his passing acumen improved greatly over the 2021 season. Now, he wasn't a finished product and even the Eagles weren't 1000% convinced he was THE MAN as they put out feelers to trade for a former Houston Texans QB. But, the best thing that happened to the Eagles since that 2017 championship season was sticking with Hurts and allowing him even more opportunities to show how far he's come as a complete QB. He's throwing as well and as consistently well as any QB in the league. He just doesn't make wrong decisions and his leadership is off the charts. The coach's kid is a tremendous teammate, a sound decision maker and a playmaker of the highest order. Philly didn't get four clover lucky, but in showing a ton of patience in Hurts, their faith paid off in a BIG way.

2. Again?

On 2022 NFL Draft Night 1, a draft night trade bomb was dropped when the Tennessee Titans traded All-Pro WR A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. I immediately danced a little jig on our radio stage. He's finally out of our hair; I was SO excited. Then, I remembered that the Texans were playing the Eagles in 2022. Oy. Well, I remember thinking that it's better than twice a year every year. Then, I thought, "well, maybe he won't be playing well when it's…" Yeah, I can't even finish that sentence because it's not even close. He had his best game of the year against Pittsburgh catching three TD passes in the first half and he was double teamed on each TD catch. He finished with six receptions for 156 yards and those three TD. He's ALWAYS had great games against the Texans so this young Texans secondary has its work cut out in a major way. As difficult as it's going to be, it cannot allow #11 to take over the game…as he's done against Houston many times before.

3. Confront them violently

One thing is extremely clear about this Eagles offense; their OL will violently attack the Texans defensive front at all times. They have multiple run schemes and a varied RPO attack that hasn't really been slowed down at any time this season. The one aspect of the loss to Tennessee that stood out was the Texans inability in playing violently at the point of attack throughout the game. On the final two drives, that violence and block destruction was finally evident, but by that point, it was a bit too late. If the Texans want to challenge this Eagles defense, it must physically answer the Eagles' physicality for a full 60 minutes…or else.