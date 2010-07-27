Pitts making the rounds

Jul 27, 2010 at 04:47 AM

Free agent guard Chester Pitts, who played for the Texans from 2002-09, is picking up interest from teams around the NFL as the 2010 season approaches.

Pitts **visited with the Buffalo Bills** on Monday, and now Jason La Canfora of NFL.com **reports that Pitts is scheduled** to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos this week.

A second-round draft pick of the Texans in 2002, Pitts played in the first 114 games in franchise history before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season. The extensive rehab from that injury has delayed his free agency tour until recently. We'll keep tabs on where he ultimately ends up.

