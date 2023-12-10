Plethora of injuries plague Texans in loss | Texans at Jets

Dec 10, 2023 at 03:26 PM
Josh Koch
The injury report started early and grew throughout the game to during the Houston Texans' 30-6 loss at the hands of the New York Jets on Sunday. In total five Texans players would leave the game due to injury.

"We lost a lot of guys today," Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Rookie QB C.J. Stroudand rookie DE Will Anderson Jr. headlined the injury list by the end of the day.

With 6:43 left in the game, Stroud was hit after completing a pass to John Metchie III.

"On the hit with C.J. we've got to block it better," Ryans said. "We can't allow them to get back to our quarterback. We've got to block it better up front."

Stroud finished the game 10 for 23 for 91 yards before he exited.

In the fourth quarter, DE Will Anderson Jr. left the game with an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Early on, Nico Collins – the Texans' leading receiver – caught a pass from Stroud for a 13-yard gain, which put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season. He would not make another catch and was ruled out after the half with a calf injury.

"Of course it hurts when one of your best playmakers is not there," Ryans said. "It hurts us."

Texans WR Robert Woods added: "it's always tough losing Nico, Tank, C.J., anybody on our team. But we have to make adjustments and rotate guys and be able to still make those plays."

LB Blake Cashmanwould be the next to make the list after suffering a hamstring injury. Cashman finished the game with three tackles."It was tough losing Blake," Ryans said. "Blake has been a guy we can count on on defense. He's stepped in, he's earned the right to play more snaps for us. With him going out, that definitely hurts us on defense."

After halftime, CB Tavierre Thomas was also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

