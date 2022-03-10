Post-Combine Shakeup at #3? | Mock Draft Tracker, 7.0 

There is no favorite for the Texans.
Days after the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine, the mock drafts from around the worldwide web are split on who Houston will select at third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
From 50 of the more prominent mock drafts, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was tabbed by 11 different mockers to the Texans. He was followed by Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal with 10, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with nine. Seven mock drafts saw the Texans taking NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu with the third pick, while Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson came to Houston in six differnt mock drafts.
Georgia defensive end Travon Walker made his first appearance in the Mock Draft Tracker, as a strong Combine performance saw him surge with five mockers tabbing him to the Texans. Michigan defensive end David Ojabo also made his first appearances in the tracker, and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the lone signal-caller mocked to the Texans. Both Corral and Ojabo appeared in one mock draft apiece for Houston.
College Pro Days have begun, and will continue through the early part of April.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. Houston owns nine selections total, and four in the top 80. In January, General Manager Nick Caserio said whether or not the Texans stayed at third overall was a "whole separate discussion."
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
|1. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPT.)
|3/8/2022
|2. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)
|3/7/2022
|3. NFL MEDIA (BUCKY BROOKS)
|3/1/2022
|4. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)
|3/1/2022
|5. CBS SPORTS (TOM FORNELLI)
|2/26/2022
|6. FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG)
|2/15/2022
|7. NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER)
|2/14/2022
|8. NEWSDAY (NICK KLOPSIS)
|2/14/2022
|9. NFL.COM (CYNTHIA FRELUND)
|2/11/2022
|10. THE DRAFT NETWORK (JOE MARINO)
|2/9/2022
|11. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KEITH SANCHEZ)
|1/31/2022
OL Evan Neal
|1. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)
|3/8/2022
|2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|3/7/2022
|3. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)
|3/7/2022
|4. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|3/6/2022
|5. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (DALTON MILLER)
|3/2/2022
|6. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|3/1/2022
|7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (STEVE PALAZZOLO)
|2/28/2022
|8. SI.COM (ZACK PATRAW)
|2/28/2022
|9. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (MICHAEL RENNER)
|2/14/2022
|10. FTN FANTASY (MATTHEW FREEDMAN)
|2/1/2022
S Kyle Hamilton
|1. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KYLE CRABBS)
|3/7/2022
|2. SB NATION (JAMES DATOR)
|3/7/2022
|3. PEWTER REPORT (JON LEDYARD)
|2/23/2022
|4. NFL MEDIA (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|2/22/2022
|5. NEW YORK POST (STEVE SERBY)
|2/19/2022
|6. THE DRAFT SCOUT (MATT MILLER)
|2/14/2022
|7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (SAM MONSON)
|1/31/2022
|8. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)
|1/24/2022
|9. THE DRAFT NETWORK (BRYAN PEREZ)
|1/24/2022
OL Ikem Ekwonu
|1. ESPN (TODD MCSHAY)
|3/9/2020
|2. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)
|3/9/2022
|3. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (BRAD SPIELBERGER)
|3/8/2022
|4. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)
|3/6/2022
|5. COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK)
|3/6/2022
|6. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|3/5/2022
|7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (AUSTIN GAYLE)
|2/21/2022
DE Aidan Hutchinson
DE Travon Walker
DE Travon Walker
Georgia Bulldogs
Height, Weight: 6-5, 270
DE David Ojabo
DE David Ojabo
Michigan Wolverines
Height, Weight: 6-5, 250
QB Matt Corral
QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss
Height, Weight: 6-1, 205