Post-Combine Shakeup at #3? | Mock Draft Tracker, 7.0 

Mar 10, 2022 at 04:07 PM
There is no favorite for the Texans.

Days after the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine, the mock drafts from around the worldwide web are split on who Houston will select at third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From 50 of the more prominent mock drafts, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was tabbed by 11 different mockers to the Texans. He was followed by Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal with 10, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with nine. Seven mock drafts saw the Texans taking NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu with the third pick, while Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson came to Houston in six differnt mock drafts.

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker made his first appearance in the Mock Draft Tracker, as a strong Combine performance saw him surge with five mockers tabbing him to the Texans. Michigan defensive end David Ojabo also made his first appearances in the tracker, and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the lone signal-caller mocked to the Texans. Both Corral and Ojabo appeared in one mock draft apiece for Houston.

Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 4.08.00 PM

College Pro Days have begun, and will continue through the early part of April.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. Houston owns nine selections total, and four in the top 80. In January, General Manager Nick Caserio said whether or not the Texans stayed at third overall was a "whole separate discussion."

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

ThibodeauxK
Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon Ducks
Height, Weight: 6-5, 258

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPT.) 3/8/2022
2. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR) 3/7/2022
3. NFL MEDIA (BUCKY BROOKS) 3/1/2022
4. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) 3/1/2022
5. CBS SPORTS (TOM FORNELLI) 2/26/2022
6. FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG) 2/15/2022
7. NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) 2/14/2022
8. NEWSDAY (NICK KLOPSIS) 2/14/2022
9. NFL.COM (CYNTHIA FRELUND) 2/11/2022
10. THE DRAFT NETWORK (JOE MARINO) 2/9/2022
11. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KEITH SANCHEZ) 1/31/2022

OL Evan Neal

NealE
John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OL Evan Neal
Alabama Crimson Tide
Height, Weight: 6-7, 337

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS) 3/8/2022
2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON) 3/7/2022
3. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) 3/7/2022
4. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER) 3/6/2022
5. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (DALTON MILLER) 3/2/2022
6. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.) 3/1/2022
7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (STEVE PALAZZOLO) 2/28/2022
8. SI.COM (ZACK PATRAW) 2/28/2022
9. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (MICHAEL RENNER) 2/14/2022
10. FTN FANTASY (MATTHEW FREEDMAN) 2/1/2022

S Kyle Hamilton

HamiltonK
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

S Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Height, Weight: 6-4, 220

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KYLE CRABBS) 3/7/2022
2. SB NATION (JAMES DATOR) 3/7/2022
3. PEWTER REPORT (JON LEDYARD) 2/23/2022
4. NFL MEDIA (DANIEL JEREMIAH) 2/22/2022
5. NEW YORK POST (STEVE SERBY) 2/19/2022
6. THE DRAFT SCOUT (MATT MILLER) 2/14/2022
7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (SAM MONSON) 1/31/2022
8. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA) 1/24/2022
9. THE DRAFT NETWORK (BRYAN PEREZ) 1/24/2022

OL Ikem Ekwonu

EkwonuI
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OL Ikem Ekwonu
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Height, Weight: 6-4, 310

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. ESPN (TODD MCSHAY) 3/9/2020
2. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY) 3/9/2022
3. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (BRAD SPIELBERGER) 3/8/2022
4. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE) 3/6/2022
5. COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK) 3/6/2022
6. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) 3/5/2022
7. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (AUSTIN GAYLE) 2/21/2022

DE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson
Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Wolverines
Height, Weight: 6-6, 260

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS) 3/8/2022
2. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING) 3/1/2022
3. NBC SPORTS EDGE (THOR NYSTROM) 2/28/2022
4. THE DRAFT NETWORK (BRENTLEY WEISSMAN) 2/14/2022
5. PFF.COM (SETH GALINA) 2/7/2022
6. ESPN.COM (JORDAN REID) 2/7/2022

DE Travon Walker

WalkerT
Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DE Travon Walker
Georgia Bulldogs
Height, Weight: 6-5, 270

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO) 3/9/2022
2. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN) 3/8/2022
3. THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER) 3/8/2022
4. ATHLON SPORTS (BRYAN FISCHER) 3/8/2022
5. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM) 3/7/2022

DE David Ojabo

ojabo
Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DE David Ojabo
Michigan Wolverines
Height, Weight: 6-5, 250

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (CAM MELLO) 3/5/2022

QB Matt Corral

CORRAL
Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved

QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss
Height, Weight: 6-1, 205

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. FOX SPORTS (JASON MCINTYRE) 1/12/2022

