Post-Combine Shakeup at #3? | Mock Draft Tracker, 7.0 

There is no favorite for the Texans.

Days after the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine, the mock drafts from around the worldwide web are split on who Houston will select at third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From 50 of the more prominent mock drafts, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was tabbed by 11 different mockers to the Texans. He was followed by Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal with 10, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with nine. Seven mock drafts saw the Texans taking NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu with the third pick, while Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson came to Houston in six differnt mock drafts.