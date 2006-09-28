Post practice quotes

)** "Well you know he's coming off his knee. That's a major, major thing. I think it's amazing that he made it back as quick as he did. I think he's a tremendous player. He plays with courage. He'll sit in the pocket and take a lot of hits to make plays for his team. I've always had a lot of respect for him."

(on defensive coordinator**Richard Smith**'s feelings) "That's part of our business. It's not very good what's going on over there right now. We've got to find a way to fix it and you know, we're all in it together. It's not just Richard; I'm sure he shares the biggest responsibility being a coordinator, but it's got all of us as coaches starting with me and all of our players. You don't gripe about it, you find a way to fix it. Richard's a standup man and he's busting his tail to try to fix it."

(on Culpepper being sacked more than any QB) "I think some of that is because he has so much confidence in his playmaking ability. He'll stay in there and hold the ball until the last minute to try to let some things happen. He's played that way in his career. But the thing about him when he's had sacks, he'll come back on 3 rd and 20 and make a play, or 2nd and 20 and get his team back on first down. He's a courageous player and along with that sometimes comes a few extra sacks."

(on QB**David Carr**'s ratings) "I don't think you can lose sight that he's done some good things. But some things that happened to him that cost us football games, too. Those are the things we've got to correct first. David's heading in the right direction, as a player he's getting better. But like we said from the start just getting better sometimes isn't always the answer. You've got to go to great pretty quick. And we're trying to get David to be one of the top quarterbacks in this league and that's not about the rating that's about what you can do for your team. So that's where were at."

(on Culpepper and Randy Moss not being able to perform without one another) "I think it just tell you that this is a team sport. It doesn't matter, you can name all the individuals that you want on a football team. But if the group is not a good football team that doesn't operates together then it really doesn't matter. You look around this league and it takes everybody to win, not just one or two players."