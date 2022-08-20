Postgame Notes: Texans @ Rams, Game 2

THE TEXANS…
- Compiled 6.0 sacks, the team's highest preseason total since the 2015 season. In two preseason games, nine separate Texans have totaled 11.0 sacks
- Recorded three passing touchdowns thrown by three different quarterbacks (QB Davis Mills, QB Kyle Allen, QB Jeff Driskel) and caught by three different pass catchers (WR Nico Collins, TE Teagan Quitoriano, TE Mason Schreck)
- Scored a go-ahead touchdown in the game's final two minutes for the second consecutive week
- Beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-20 for the first time in Texans' preseason history. The last time these teams met in the preseason was 8/19/2019 when Texans fell to the Rams, 10-22
SCORING PLAYS
- 2nd Quarter – WR Nico Collins caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills to complete a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 39 seconds. The extra point from K Ka'imi Fairbairn was good, giving the Texans a 7-6 lead going into halftime
- 3rd Quarter – TE Teagan Quitoriano caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Kyle Allen to complete a 10-play, 48-yard drive that lasted 5:48. The extra point from K Ka'imi Fairbairn was good. Texans extended their lead to 14-6
- 4th Quarter – K Ka'imi Fairbairn connected on a 42-yard field goal, closing a 12-play drive that took 5:25 off the clock and went for 51 yards
- 4th Quarter – TE Mason Schreck caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from QB Jeff Driskel to give the lead back to the Texans. The touchdown closed an eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive that lasted 4:06. The extra point from K Ka'imi Fairbairn was good
MISCELLANEOUS NOTES
- The following Texans players did not play in the game: WR Brandin Cooks, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Garret Wallow, DB Tavierre Thomas, LB Christian Harris, DL Jerry Hughes, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Kenyon Green, OL Justin Britt, OL Laremy Tunsil, WR Drew Estrada, TE Antony Auclair, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Maliek Collins, DL Mario Addison
- Texans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Rams chose to receive the opening kickoff, Texans chose to defend the north end zone. LS Jon Weeks, RB Rex Burkhead and DL Jerry Hughes served as captains for the Texans.
TEXANS PLAYER NOTES
QB KYLE ALLEN
- Completed 9-of-12 passes for 71 yards (7.8 avg.) and one touchdown for a 117.0 passer rating
- Threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to TE Teagan Quitoriano to complete a 10-play, 48-yard scoring drive that lasted 5:48 in the third quarter
DB GRAYLAND ARNOLD
- Notched his first sack of the 2022 preseason for a 7-yard loss after taking down QB John Wolford at the HST 21
- Also logged four tackles (all solo) and one fumble recovery on the final play of the fourth quarter to seal the Texans victory
LB BLAKE CASHMAN
- Led the team with six tackles (two solo) in the game
WR NICO COLLINS
- Led the team with 48 yards on four receptions and one touchdown, all in the first half
- Hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch from QB Davis Mills, completing a seven-play, 75-yard drive to close out the first half
WR PHILLIP DORSETT
- Hauled in a 32-yard reception from QB Davis Mills that set up an 18-yard touchdown from WR Nico Collins on the next play
- Finished with 48 yards on three receptions (16.0 avg.)
QB JEFF DRISKEL
- Completed 3-of-3 passing attempts for 17 yards, including a game-winning touchdown pass to TE Mason Shreck in the fourth quarter
- Also added 24 rushing yards on two carries (12.0 avg.)
K KA'IMI FAIRBAIRN
- Connected on a 42-yard field goal that extended the Texans lead in the fourth quarter
- Also completed 3-of-3 extra-point attempts on the night
RB ROYCE FREEMAN
- Led the team with 30 rushing yards on nine carries (3.3 avg.) in addition to two receptions for 23 receiving yards
DL JONATHAN GREENARD
- Recorded 1.0 sack for a 10-yard loss after taking down QB John Wolford in the first quarter
- Also notched one solo tackle
LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL
- Logged four tackles (all solo) in the first half
P CAMERON JOHNSTON
- Logged a 66-yard punt to the LA 30 in the first quarter, recording his second 60-plus yard punt of the 2022 preseason following a 68-yard punt against New Orleans last week
- Totaled 261 punting yards on five punts (52.2 avg.)
LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY
- Recorded a sack after taking down Rams QB John Wolford at the LA 27 for a loss of five yards
- Also notched three tackles (one solo) in the game
RB MARLON MACK
- Finished with 29 rushing yards (3.6 avg.) on eight attempts, all in the first half
QB DAVIS MILLS
- Completed 3-of-3 passes for 23 yards and a 98.6 passer rating on the Texan's first drive
- Finished the game completing 10-of-17 passes (58.8 percent) for 96 yards and one touchdown
- Threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to WR Nico Collins to complete a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that lasted 39 seconds to close out the first half
RB DARE OGUNBOWALE
- Totaled 27 rushing yards on six carries (4.5 avg.) on the night
TE TEAGAN QUITORIANO
- Scored a 6-yard touchdown reception from QB Kyle Allen, completing a 10-play, 48-drive that lasted 5:48 in the third quarter
WR CHESTER ROGERS
- Returned a punt for 30 yards in the third quarter, which is tied for the four-longest punt return by an NFL player in the 2022 preseason: 55 - WR Greg Dortch (ARI), 48 - WR Velus Jones (CHI), 38 - Steven Sims (PIT), 30 - WR Chester Rogers (HST), 30 - CB Myles Bryant (NE)
TE MASON SCHRECK
- Caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from QB Jeff Driskel to close out an eight-play, 82-yard drive in the fourth quarter
DB DEREK STINGLEY JR.
- Saw his first NFL preseason game action and recorded one tackle
