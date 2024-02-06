Prime Time Game Predictions | Daily Brew

In fact, the Texans have played Dallas six times and two were prime time affairs – opening night of team history and the 2018 Sunday Night overtime thriller.

I'm thinking that C.J. Stroud and the Battle Red faithful going up to Arlington is too much for the schedule makers to ignore. So, I'm going to pencil this one in for a Sunday night tilt.

I debated whether to put the Ravens or Lions on Monday Night Football from NRG Stadium. The Ravens will get a lot of national games. But they are loaded with dates at K.C., Dallas and the Chargers. Plus, they have Buffalo and Philly at home. So, I went with Detroit at Houston on MNF.

The Texans haven't had a Thursday night game since 2022. It's time. Let's go with a toss-up between at Green Bay or at Indy. I say the league favors a divisional showdown against the Colts late in the season for the Amazon crowd.

The flexed game will be possibly at the Jets, Jags or even Minnesota, if the Vikings right the ship (see what I did there?). I'll pick the Jets. Somehow Aaron Rodgers is healthy and the game takes on stretch-run meaning.