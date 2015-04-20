Prospect of the Day: Melvin Gordon

Quote

"Looking back, a lot of people probably thought it was the wrong decision and a lot of people thought I should have left. I feel I get better every year, and I felt like I was going to be a better player than I was last year. There were some things I wanted to achieve. I didn't get the Big Ten Championship, but I got the bowl game out of it. I think I became a better player overall, so I did the things I needed to do and I feel like this year was a success" - Gordon on why he returned in 2014.

What to like

--Burst to the second level

--Pass protection - he takes pride in stepping up and stoning blitzing linebackers

--Patient runner who learned throughout 2014 to allow his blocks to set up in front of him

--Vision is seemingly on a level beyond where he is

--Stutter and go move can completely freeze a DB in space

--Doesn't use a ton of moves in space, but when he does (spin, stutter and go), they're highly effective.

--Even when he does bounce runs to outside, his hips always stay square to LOS which allows him to burst downfield in a beat.

--Smart ball player too - late in Auburn game, he recognized that if he slipped out to flat instead of taking on blitzer he'd be wide open. So he did, QB found him for a five yard gain to set up 3rd and five, instead of QB having to throw it away to set up a 3rd and ten.

--NFL body - I saw him on the sidelines of the opening game v. LSU and I see NFL bodies every day. He'd have fit right in had he taken his Badgers uni off and put a Texans one on.

--He does love to bounce, but he's the one guy I've seen that has any chance to plant and burst upfield, beating perimeter defenders.

What needs some work

--Seemingly, first thought is to bounce to outside, even though he runs well between tackles.

--Didn't throw him the ball a bunch out of the backfield - absence of catches, though, doesn't mean he can do it, just means it'll take some work to be proficient.

--Although he'll run behind his pads, he doesn't break a ton of tackles.

--Rarely, if ever, sees cutback or cutup holes - stays true to play or tries to bounce

--Fumbled SEVEN times in 2014 and lost six of them, including a nail in the coffin scoop and score right before halftime of the B1G Championship game v. Ohio State

--A number of his longest runs were on jet sweeps/gun sweeps where he could get the corner, as such it won't happen with such consistency at the next level.

Projection

Assets and liabilities aside, one thing, more than any other, stands out about Gordon. Wisconsin has never had a great QB situation, other than the year the Wolf Badger Russell Wilson played one year in Madison. Other than that, it's been the next version of Darrell Bevell who started this string of handoff caretakers, so to speak, back in 1993. But, the 2014 versions of Darrell Bevell, Joel Stave and Tanner McAvoy, were probably at the lower rung of Badger signal callers. As such, the entire offense rested on Gordon's shoulders. Every. Single. Week. He faced eight and nine in the box with regularity and still beat a majority of those defenses. For example, Ohio State eschewed any other Badgers' offensive threat until it was third and long and then swallowed Stave and company whole.

Gordon should probably get drafted, no later, than the latter stages of the first round which should send him to a playoff team or one with a solid quarterback/offensive situation. Take one less guy out of the box. Put the focus on a TE or a gamebreaking WR. Then, hand Gordon the rock and see what happens. Even as the focus of every defense he faced, he still piled up 2,587 yards on the ground, the second highest single season total of all-time. First on the list is Barry Sanders. He did well in the NFL. Third on the list is Kevin Smith. He didn't have as much success at the next level. That said, Smith never had the juice that Gordon does. Is that enough? Certainly not, but it's a start.