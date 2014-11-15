Put the Film on Bro: Texans vs. Browns

Trust me, I like when people hit me with ideas and this was a good one. So, let's start by taking a look at the Browns secondary in action against the Bengals. If there's anything that worries me about the Browns, it's that back four (and five and six in nickel and dime personnel). Tashaun Gipson leads the NFL in interceptions and the Browns are tied for second in the NFL with 13. Those defensive backs are aggressive in coverage and don't often give open windows to throw the football. But, they're there and Mallett must find them. Here's an example…