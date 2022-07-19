Quick facts about 2022 NFL Training Camps | Daily Brew

Jul 19, 2022 at 03:57 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are less than one week away before players begin reporting for the start of Training Camp presented by Xfinity. For eight other team, the 2022 NFL Training Camp officially kicks off today. Rookies will report to camp for Atlanta, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, New England, New Orleans, the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Texans rookies will report on July 24. For Houston and every club except Buffalo, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams, veterans will report Tuesday, July 26.

Here are some other quick facts about training camps around the league:

  • Joint practices are on the schedule for 24 teams this year. The Texans held joint practices every camp for six consecutive seasons (2014-19) but have not since the pandemic in 2020.
  • Eight teams will practice against multiple opponents: Miami, Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Dallas, New England, the New York Jets, Philadelphia and Tennessee.
  • Six clubs will be spending camp away from their facilities – Buffalo (St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY), Carolina (Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC), Dallas (Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, CA), Indianapolis (Grand Park in Westfield, IN), Kansas City (Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO), the Los Angeles Rams (University of California, Irvine) and Pittsburgh (Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA).
  • The Texans are among the 26 clubs staying home for camp this year. Excluding 2020, the 26 clubs (81 percent) are tied with 2021 as the most since 2000. Teams considered to be "staying home" hold camp at their respective practice facility, home stadium or at a site within 10 miles of their team headquarters.
  • In 2000, only 10 of 31 (32 percent) teams stayed close to home.

Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity begins Friday, July 29 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

Advertising