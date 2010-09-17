Quotes: Friday practice

After the Texans practiced Friday at the Methodist Training Center, head coach Gary Kubiak and some of his players answered questions from the media. The following is a transcript of their respective interviews.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak(on how the status of DT Amobi Okoye) "He practiced in what we're doing today. Obviously, we we're not very physical today than what we've been doing. We're taking more of a mental approach. He'll be a game time decision."

(on how comfortable he is with DT Earl Mitchell getting more playing time) "I feel good about it. (DT) Earl (Mitchell) has done some good stuff. He hasn't played extensively like (DT) Amobi (Okoye) played last week. We will have to move some guys around. He's a young kid and shown some promise. If he gets an opportunity, then we'll see."

(on how important it is for DT Earl Mitchell to gain the confidence of his teammates) "It's very important. He's a worker, so he got respect as a young player real quick because of how he goes about his job. Opportunity knocks in this league, that's all you can ask for."

(on why the Texans have been good on the road) "We're more mature. I think we have more poise in tough environments. We haven't played in one yet this year and this one will be very difficult. The key to playing good road football is being clean and playing with poise and not hurting yourself. Hopefully we're getting more mature and doing a better job at that."

(on the challenges for Texans C Chris Myer's matchup with Redskins DT Albert Haynesworth) "They're huge. (C) Chris (Myers) of course played against (Redskins DT Albert Haynesworth) when he was at Tennessee. They're very good upfront. They play a lot of guys, so we're going to see a lot of their players and not only Albert. We have to play just as well upfront this week as we did last week."

(on Redskins OLB Brian Orakpo's speed) "He's powerful too. He's got good size and he can come off the edge and beat you with the speed and yet he's very powerful and could bull rush guys. He's a very impressive player. We knew a lot about him cause we studied him real hard coming out (of college) and he visited us. He's a very impressive young player."

(on injuries) "No, we're fine and everybody came out. Like I said, (DT) Amobi (Okoye) will be a game time decision."

(on if DT Amobi Okoye is feeling better today) "Yes, he's feeling better. He did what we did today, but we weren't very physical today."

(on TE Owen Daniels' knee) "He's been fine. I think he's looked better this week than he did last week."

(on the status of CB Antwaun Molden) "He's a game time decision and has practiced this week on a limited basis. We got to make sure we got him for the long haul. So we'll have to see."

(on Washington's defensive line) "They stack up with the best of them. Just like any other week, you got to go in there and prepare for the best. Some defenses, sometimes ends are better than the tackles or the tackles are better than the ends, so you can scheme around them. Not with these guys. You have to be able to protect all the way across the line, all five guys."

DE Mario Williams(on how much of a problem Redskins QB Donovan McNabb will be for the Texans defensive line) "He's mobile and has a bigger stance. Not only could he throw it, but he could run. It's a different dimension."

(on if there is anything different for the defensive line from last week's game vs. the Colts) "No, we just go out and play ball and play hard and just try to get it done pretty much."

(on if he feels he has to step his play up game to game) "I'm just approaching things one game at a time. I just try to make it count every time I step out there because when it's over it's over. I just try to go out there and play ball and play hard."

(on how quickly the Texans defensive line was getting off the ball last week vs. the Colts) "It's pretty much when the ball snaps, I don't know. I can't really judge it I guess. I get off good and sometimes I get off a little behind."

(on if he feels better conditioning-wise this year as opposed to previous years) "Like I said, it's just being prepared and just trying to get after it. Whatever you do isn't good enough anytime. I pretty much try to go out there and make the most of it."

(on how effective his bull rush was last week vs. the Colts) "I really didn't bull rush that much. It's just one of those things whatever I'm given I'll take it and try to play off of it."

(on how does it affect him to be compared to the all-time greats) "I don't pay attention to too much talk. I don't watch TV or the radio and all that stuff. But to be compared to the greats like that is great. It's a huge compliment and I'm thankful for it. I hope that I could be a part of it."