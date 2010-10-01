Quotes: Friday Practice

After the Texans practiced outside at the Methodist Training Center on Friday, head coach Gary Kubiak answered questions from the media. The following is a transcript of his interview.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak(on today's practice) "It was our normal Friday. As far as nicked up players, (WR) Andre (Johnson) and (TE) Owen (Daniels) were out here today and did as much as I'll ask any of them to do on Friday. They'll be game time decisions."

(on the status of WR Andre Johnson and TE Owen Daniels) "Yesterday, neither one of them practiced. They both did some running. I got to take them out there Sunday morning and see where they're at and make a decision on what's best for the football team and win that game. Nothing happened today that would sway that one way or another. That was the plan when we left the field yesterday."

(on TE Owen Daniels' injury) "He just has a tight hamstring. On Wednesday, he really struggled at practice so I took him out at the end. We did not let him practice yesterday and rested him. He's griping today and says that he feels better and that's a good thing, but we'll see."

(on if TE Owen Daniels' impatience to get back in the game a part of his development recovering from injury) "I think so. He's four or five weeks into this deal which is probably where most guys will be coming out of the third preseason game before they get going for the season. His body is at that point right now. We'll starting to bring him back the right way."

(on the status of LB Darryl Sharpton) "(LB Daryl) Sharpton did what we asked him to do. He'll be a game time decision."

(on how difficult it is to prepare for a game with two of his biggest offensive weapons are in the status of game-time decision) "It's very difficult. First off, we got to prepare to beat their defense and beat their offense. So we start from that standpoint, but we need everybody we can get to win a football game. At the same time, we have to go off what we see and listen to the trainers. We got a long way to go, so regardless if they're there or not there that's a decision that has to be made. We got to find a way to win the football game."

(on if he has a plan A and plan B if WR Andre Johnson and TE Owen Daniels will not play) "It's been created from the start this week. We knew what we were facing when we got going. We're planning to beat the Raiders. You hope they're there and if they're not we still got to get that done."

(on the status of S Eugene Wilson) "(S) Eugene (Wilson) hasn't done much at all this week. He's obviously of the ones that has been nicked, is the most nicked."

(on the baseball infield at the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium) "I've been told that the grass went down this week, but you never know. I played on it many times. Obviously there's a portion of the game that's played off the dirt. I've been told that it has been done this week."