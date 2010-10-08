Quotes: Friday practice

The Texans practiced outside at the Methodist Training Center on Friday morning. Head coach Gary Kubiak met with the media after, and the following is a transcript of his interview.

(on the status of WR Andre Johnson and WR Jacoby Jones) "(WR) Jacoby (Jones) actually didn't come over here today. I left him inside to get some treatment. We'll get him out and move him around tomorrow. He'll be a game-time decision. (WR) Andre (Johnson) is still a game-time decision. He did take his reps today in what we were doing. (DE) Mario (Williams) got a sore groin. I think he's still listed as questionable too. All three of those guys will be game-time decisions."

(on how WR Andre Johnson looked compared to the last couple of weeks) "He's obviously much further along. Last week at this time, I think we did not feel good about it. We were still hoping, but we feel much better from what we've seen from him this week. As long as there are no setbacks, I feel a lot better than I did last week."

(on the status of DE Mario Williams) "His groin got sore on him yesterday at practice. We stopped him about halfway through and sent him down for an MRI. Everything was fine. He's a little sore this morning. So he did his work through stuff and I'm just hoping there are no setbacks between now and game-time."

(on if DE Mark Anderson will be active this week against the Giants) "I don't know. I'll have to make a decision between him and Wally (DE Adewale Ogunleye). I'll have to make a decision going into the game between those two. He's showed that he can rush a passer. You could see that ability yesterday in a one-on-one. That's why we got him."

(on if it was coincidental that he's playing against the same team, the Giants, in consecutive weeks) "That's unusual in this league. We've been trying a few guys. Obviously losing Bull (DE Tim Bulman and (DE) Connor (Barwin), the player that we brought in were eight- and nine-year players. This guy was intriguing because he was a fourth-year player and still got young legs. We like the way he rushed the passer in the past and some of the guys on the team thought a lot of him. All that added up for us to give him a shot. So we'll see."

(on the influence of LB DeMeco Ryans in signing DE Mark Anderson) "He had a lot to do with it. We talk to our guys all the time. I want them to want these guys on the team. When they know them, we're obviously are going to approve from them."