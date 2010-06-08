Quotes: OTAs Day 12





After the Texans practiced on Tuesday morning, Texans coach Gary Kubiak spoke with the media.

(on rookie RB Ben Tate) "Well, he's faster than everybody else, so obviously he's fresh, and it's his first day out here doing all of the full work. Things I was impressed with: Obviously, he was paying attention and knew what he was doing. We were actually doing some tough stuff on him today as far as no scripting, just calling stuff and seeing how guys react and turning the noise on. It was good to see him out here and get going."

(on if he was impressed on how far along Tate looked on the field) "I was impressed with the fact that I know he's been paying attention because he didn't get out there and all of the sudden get lost. That's what you're looking for in guys. The guys are going to miss time and are going to have issues, but you can stay involved with the game, and obviously he's been doing his homework so that's good."

(on anything he particularly wanted to note on today's practice) "No, just had to move inside, but I thought it was good. We wanted some noise and we wanted a little chaos going on at practice here these next few days. I thought it worked out good."

(on the health front of the team) "(CB) (Mark) Parson is back, glad (WR) (Glenn) Martinez is back. I think we're full strength today, and tight end was back today so I think we're full."

(on if minicamp next week will be for everybody) "I can't tell yet. I'll tell you Wednesday or Thursday. Did they tell you to ask me that? Mum's the word."