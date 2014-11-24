Quotes: The day after

him out. I wanted to give him as much chance as I could to lead us back to victory, and that's what I was trying to do."

T Duane Brown

(on if he noticed QB Ryan Mallett in pain) "On the last two drives, just saw him kind of grimacing in pain a little bit after a couple of throws. I didn't know exactly what was going on or the extent of it."

(on if he feels like what can go wrong next) "That's not my place to comment. I could talk about our lack of running game yesterday. That was probably the biggest thing that stood out to me. All I can control is doing my job and how we as an o-line being able to protect him and run the ball well. Things happen. This is the NFL. If there is a significant injury there, that's just part of the game. We have a lot of talent on this team. Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) isn't a stranger to the starting lineup or playing in big games. We have all the confidence in the world in him if he's under center. That's just where we are."

(on what it says about QB Ryan Mallett to play through a potentially significant injury) "He's tough, man. He's tough. You can just tell that by his character. He's tough. He wants to win. He wants to compete. Like I said, I could tell there was something there towards the end. He didn't back down at all. He didn't ease up at all. He showed his fight to even try to get a score on that last drive there. That is just the kind of player that he is and the kind of person that he is. We really respect that."

(on if he feels for QB Ryan Mallett because of how long he waited to get his chance to start in the NFL) "Absolutely. You could just tell how excited he was to be able to get his first start on the road in a big game, come out with the win, get his second start at home in a pretty significant game for us. It sucks. It sucks and I definitely feel for him. But again, I need more information on how bad it is. Definitely feel for him."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

(on the reports that QB Ryan Mallett suffered a pectoral muscle injury) "I have no idea. We just came in, got a work out. I know there are a lot of things swirling in the air right now, but there is not a whole lot of information other than what you guys probably know. I'm not real sure."

(on if it is weird being in the middle of not knowing exactly what is going on with QB Ryan Mallett) "No. I know you've been around the league for a long time, being around it for a long time there is never a dull moment. So, no. For me, it's kind of a normal Monday. Just coming in, getting a workout in, we'll review the tape and try to get everybody better."

(on if he is put back as starting quarterback if it makes much of a difference or if it's like riding a bike) "I don't think so. I think it's like riding a bike."

(on whether Head Coach Bill O'Brien has spoken to him about potentially starting) "I don't know what's going on, so maybe when things get figured out or whatever, I'll probably have a better shot of talking to you guys and giving you something. But I don't know anything."

(on if it is about being ready for the next game) "That's what being a quarterback is. That's what kind of my whole career has been."

(on what is says about QB Ryan Mallett to have played with any type of shoulder injury) "Again, I haven't really talked to him much this morning. I don't have much to say about it."

WR DeAndre Hopkins

(on if he practices catching one-handed passes) "I used to in college on the jug machine. Not so much now."

(on if he knows he can catch one-handed) "Yeah. It's just an ability that you know that you have. I don't try to, but if I have to I will."

(on if he noticed QB Ryan Mallett struggling with an injury during the game) "Yeah, I did. But I really didn't know how serious it was until after the game. Him playing through that, it speaks volumes about his toughness."

(on if the result of the game makes more sense now that he knew QB Ryan Mallett was playing with an injury) "Yeah it does."

(on if he feels it is the players' responsibility to take himself out if he is injured and give his team a better chance to win) "We still had a chance to win. We never were out of the game with him (Ryan Mallett) in there. I don't feel like it was a negative situation."