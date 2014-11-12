Quotes: Wednesday practice

(on how Tom Brady interacted with Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett in New England) "Very well. Yeah, I thought he did a good job of answering their questions and really just setting an example—more than anything, just setting that example of how to prepare, how to work, how to approach practice every day. I just thought he was really good about that. I think those guys would, not to speak for them, but they would probably consider themselves fortunate to have had the opportunity to back him up for a few years because I'm sure they learned a lot from the coaching and also watching him prepare week-in and week-out."

(on if the backups learned more from watching Tom Brady and his interaction with those guys) "You'd probably have to ask him. I know when I was in the room with those guys—obviously the meeting was mostly geared towards Tom, getting ready for the game. I would say that if those guys had questions, I know that he's a good teammate and would answer them. These two are smart guys, Mallett and Hoyer, I'm sure they took advantage of that. That's probably more of a question for Tom. I'm sure he could answer that better than me."

(on QB Tom Brady saying today that he was looking forward to watching the game on TV) "I'm sure he is. I'm sure he is. He'll probably be watching it. I don't know when they play. I'm not sure what time their game is. Is that the night game? Yeah, I'm sure he'll be watching it. He'll probably get a kick out of it."

(on if there is anything that surprises him about DE J.J. Watt) "Nothing surprises me about J.J. Watt. This guy, it's like all the little things. Little things that you see this guy do every day that you really hope the younger players are watching this guy and how he approaches the game. He has certain obligations on Tuesday—Tuesday is their day off. So he comes in and gets his lift in early. He makes sure that he gets his workout in that he has to get in for the week. Or he's in here every morning at 6 AM taking care of his body, doing different things, watching film. He stays late. I saw him in here the other night. It was like 8 o'clock at night. The guy is everything that you want in a football player and in a teammate. It's just great to have him on our team. I'm glad he's on our team, that's for sure. You watch him every Sunday and you're very, very glad that he's on your team."

(on DE J.J. Watt having to combat lots of different looks from offenses trying to slow him down) "As far as how they block him? I'll say this too, I think that's a great question. I think that we, as a coaching staff led by Romeo (Crennel), on that side, they do a really good job of moving him around. I think if you ask opposing coaches, I think it's very difficult to get a beat on him and where he's going to be aligned because he's an end, he's inside at three-technique, sometimes he's on the center, sometimes he could be floating around, walking around and times up a blitz from somewhere where he's walking around. I think that's a big key. I think J.J. would say that. I think he would tell you that it's good to be moved around, but I think the thing that makes him such an impactful player on every play is that it's not just him defeating single blocks. He beats double-teams quite a bit. If you watch the tape and you watch whether it's a run or a pass, where he's getting double-teamed, he splits it, he beats it. He did it several times last week against Philly. He's just a very, very difficult guy to block. He's relentless and just does a great job."

Quarterbacks Coach George Godsey

(on working with QB Ryan Mallett in New England) "So, my first year there I was a little bit more involved with the quarterbacks. That is when Ryan's first year was, too. We developed a relationship, we worked before practice, we worked after practice and we worked during game weeks when he was an inactive quarterback. We worked together at learning the offense as far as protections, points and I think that's what he's talking about."

(on if he worked with QB Ryan Mallett when he was coaching the tight ends in New England) "I think within all of our coaches there is always crossover with each position. I have been in the room with the quarterbacks and being a former quarterback I think there is always going to be a little bit of a relationship from stand point."

(on what Browns QB Brian Hoyer was like in New England) "Hoyer was the backup quarterback that year. He did a good job for us. I think within every quarterback room there has got to be a chemistry and I think that was a good room from a chemistry standpoint from top down. That's kind of how we try to model our quarterbacks."

(on the relationships between the three quarterbacks in New England during his time there) "I just think that in the quarterback room and for that position, which we feel is a very difficult position especially in this league, that there has got to be a little bit of chemistry from one, two, three and coaches in between. There is always going to be certain things that maybe your eyes pick up quicker than somebody else's eyes. I think that everybody working to try and get to the final goal, I think that's what that room is about. It's not just necessarily hand him the keys and good luck. I think just right now for us, Ryan (Fitzpatrick) is doing a good job of bringing things up that maybe he's experience that will help Ryan (Mallett)."

(on QB Ryan Mallett not being in Houston for preseason and if he ran the same offense in New England) "I wouldn't say it's the same offense. I'll say this regarding every NFL player whether you're first team or backup or a practice squad player, it's really your responsibility to catch yourself up and get up to speed with the rest of the team if you've missed time for whatever reason. If you're just acquired recently, I think that from a players' standpoint, that's their responsibility. From a coaching standpoint, any extra time that I've had I've spent with the quarterbacks. Everybody in that room to make sure that something that may be cloudy is cleared up."

(on if QB Ryan Mallett has met his expectations) "I think that my expectations are day-to-day. For example, for today it was really our first full day of preparation for Cleveland. We did some things Monday, but today was our first full day of preparation for Cleveland. What I expected today was for him to go out there and execute what we installed and really to take it day by day. Make sure on the normal downs and some of the third downs and certain situations that we worked today that he feels comfortable and we're on the same page as far as how we see this game and how we want him to play the game. And then tomorrow to work more into the third down and the red area and the two minute and those situations, and just continue to build so at game time both from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint, we feel real comfortable about where we're at."

(on QB Ryan Fitzpatrick being sacked 15 times in four games and how QB Ryan Mallett can come in and do better) "I think both Fitzpatrick and really Ryan Mallett, we've talked about in that room, there are some scenarios where Fitz would agree that he probably could have gotten rid of the ball and he maybe decided to run. I think from Mallett's standpoint, he's got to understand his strengths and his weaknesses. I don't think he's breaking any records in the 40-yard dash, but he is able to move around and deliver the ball. I think that he understands that. In order to really execute it that way, you have to practice that way. You can't expect to hold the ball in practice and know, well, 'I'm going to go ahead and work this route.' You have to get rid of it and really practice how you play. That's really our expectations for him."

(on if the offense is creating packages where QB Ryan Mallett can excel) "I think that by each player at each position we're going to try and put the offense in a good position to succeed and really make yardage. Our job out there is to score points and we need to do a better job of that. We need to start faster and we need to execute for 60 minutes. We're trying our best to put every player in a position to execute that way."

RB Arian Foster

(on how he's feeling) "Great."

(on if he's planning on playing Sunday) "That's the plan. Going to keep on working out. We shall see."

(on the potential for snow in Sunday's game) "That's part of playing in the NFL. If it snows, you've got to go."

(on if he's played in snow before) "No, I haven't played in snow in the NFL. As a kid I did, but not for a while."

(on going against former teammate RB Ben Tate) "That's my boy, man. It'll be good to see him. Glad he got his opportunity out there. It will be good to see him."

(on the importance of the run game with a quarterback making his first start) "I think anytime you're trying to establish the passing game, play-action and stuff like that, you have to establish the run. Running is a very important part of the offense."

(on if he gets amazed at what DE J.J. Watt is doing on defense) "Yeah. He's an amazing talent. It's fun to watch him do what he does."

(on his thoughts on a defensive player potentially winning MVP) "Awards, man, they're just awards. The way he's doing it, it's amazing to see, but I don't get caught up on awards because it's voted on by press writers and people that whatever."

QB Ryan Mallett

(on Browns QB Brian Hoyer) "He's a really good guy. He knows football. He's smart. He gives their team a chance to win the game. He doesn't turn it over much and he makes good decisions."

(on his relationship with QB Brian Hoyer from his time in New England) "He's a good dude. I mean, I didn't get to spend a lot of time with him besides the stadium. He's married, got kids, so that's not my role. But I'm saying he's a good football player, he's a great guy, he's a great person on and off the field. They've got a good quarterback."

(on New England drafting him with Browns QB Brian Hoyer on the roster) "That's definitely part of the business. You're obviously competing for a job, but at the same time that's the guys you work with every day. You've got to be able to balance that out."

(on if Browns QB Brian Hoyer welcomed him in New England) "Brian helped me out a lot when I got there. He didn't turn his shoulder to me or anything. That's why I say he's a good guy. He's not one of those guys that are just like, whatever."

(on what excited him about Sunday's game) "I'm just ready to play football. It's been a while, so I'm ready to go."

(on if weather factors into his preparation) "I don't think it changes any preparation. Deal with what comes. You can't change it. We don't have a little meter to turn the temperature up or anything. We've just got to be ready to go. It's not something we're really thinking about. It shouldn't be. We need to be worried about the Browns."

(on if he feels like he has command of the team) "I do. That's probably a better question for you to ask those guys. I always feel like that. It's just my personality."

(on the kind of relationship he built with Browns QB Brian Hoyer) "A good one. He's a good guy. Like I said, Brian is a good teammate. He's doing well for their team. Not turning the ball over. He's playing smart."

(on battling QB Brian Hoyer in New England) "He helped me when I asked questions and he was very welcoming. He wasn't trying to hide anything. He was a good teammate."

(on his demeanor in the huddle) "It's a long game. You have to go with the ebbs and flows of the game. There is going to be good plays, bad plays. You have to remain mainlined, streamlined and keep battling through whatever happens."

(on who has called him about getting the starting opportunity) "I haven't really had my phone on me too much. It's kind of crazy. I just kind of throw it to the side. I'm just ready for Sunday."

(on what he's done to make up for not being here in training camp) "Being in a similar system, it's just different players. The system part of it was alright. I just had to get my timing down the guys that play. Like you said, I was with the backups a lot, but with Andre (Johnson) and Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and those guys and D.J. (Damaris Johnson), just getting my timing down with them. I felt like I was given the chance to have reps with them to be able to develop chemistry to get to this position. It's not an easy offense to learn, so it helps being a part of it the last few years."

(on if he thinks his arm is his biggest asset) ""Not at all. I think my football IQ is probably my biggest asset. You can always improve. You can never be complacent."

(on how he feels his accuracy is) "There are always things that you can work on no matter what part of your game it is. I try to refine every part when something comes up."

C Chris Myers

(on the importance of establishing the running game with a quarterback making his first NFL start) "The running game is always important no matter who is behind center. I think being able to kind of establish the run early in the game is going to help out any offense no matter who is behind center. Obviously going to help out a new quarterback."

(on the possibility of having harsh weather conditions in Cleveland) "Played up there a couple times in my career, it's always a nice little breeze. With the temperature, it's supposed to be nice and cool. Being able to rely on the ground game is going to be big. If we have to put it in the air, we have to put it in the air, and (Ryan) Mallett has an arm."

(on if it surprised him the Texans and Browns are running the most percentage-wise in the league) "Nope. I don't pay attention too much to stats. The only thing that matters is the W on the scoreboard at the end."

(on if he takes a lot of pride in being able to run the football) "I take a lot of pride opening holes for the guy, so yeah, if that equates into stats, then so be it. But being able to kind of open the holes and protect your quarterback is what you take pride in."

(on having the running game effective with QB Ryan Mallett under center) "Like I said before, it's not much more important, it's always important. It's always important to establish the ground game. That's going to be able to take the heat off in terms of Mallett's passing, but in general as an offensive line you want to be able to keep him off the ground and be able to establish the run."

(on if he can tell QB Ryan Mallett is confident in the huddle) "He's always been a confident guy in terms of the offense. You can tell he's very comfortable in it. He being around it for a few years now, he's definitely a smooth transition in terms of taking it over. He's been in there for reps every single practice being able to take it in case something happened to Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) during the season, but you can definitely tell when you're in the huddle and when you're at the line of scrimmage that he operates it very smoothly."

DE J.J. Watt

(on if he likes old fashioned football with a lot of running from both teams) "I enjoy old fashioned football. You know, I grew up in Wisconsin. It's supposed to be cold in Cleveland this weekend, possibly snow. I grew up playing in the snow myself. I do; I enjoy that style. I enjoy that physicality. It's fun."

(on if he sees a difference with Cleveland playing three running backs) "I think they do a good job with those three, and obviously when you have more backs, you keep fresher legs. I think that's one thing that will help them. They're all very good, so we need to make sure we account for all three."

(on what has allowed the Browns to run successfully) "I think it's a combination of things. I think they're offensive line, I think they're running backs and then their scheme also helps. I think all three things work very well together. Their offensive line understands their scheme and they work very well within the system together. Their running backs know what they're looking for and where to attack. And then obviously they do a good job with their play calls and some of the things that they do. They've been very effective, and obviously that's my job and our defenses' job to work to slow that down."

(on how he handles the national coverage despite his other commitments) "It's really easy, actually. I'm very fortunate, A, to have a good team around me. But the one thing that anybody who knows me, whether it's family, friends or people I work with, they know that football comes first. I get all my work done, I put it in extra work and you do all type of extra things and then if there is an opportunity to do something then I take advantage of that. I also have my mom and a great team of people helping with my foundation, so they take that off me for the season. Great people here help me with everything. It's really just time management. Like I've said before, when I don't' have really too much going on outside of football in my life, it opens up opportunities to do many more things because my day is pretty wide open every day. It's football, football, football and then anything else and go to sleep."

(on if his friends from back home are giving him a hard time after being on two national magazine covers) "No, I think that's what's great about my friends from back home. They're very proud and they've seen all the hard work and they've seen everything. And so it's really cool to share these experiences with them because there are not too many people that you can call and say, 'Man, did you see that? How cool was that,' without sound arrogant or something. And so I can call my buddies and they can share right with me how unbelievable this whole ride is. It's very neat to have people that understand and who I get to actually sit back and be like this is pretty cool."

(on CB Johnathan Joseph speaking highly of his impact besides his stats on the field) "I appreciate it very much. The opinions that matter the most to me are the guys—first off my family and friends, obviously—but the guys in this locker room and the coaches and the people who I work with on a daily basis. To hear them say things like that, it's awesome. I mean, that's your goal to do so many things that people almost forget about some of them. I try to do everything that I do as well as I can."

(on if he feels like he is doing better this year than in previous years) "I don't really know. I think one thing I'm trying to do is I'm always working to be as good of a leader as I can be. Chiming in and be as obviously a good teammate for my teammates, but also trying to lead these guys. As I go up in my career, obviously I want to lead more and more, and so that's always my goal."

(on if being a leader is something that comes naturally or if he works on it) "It's something that you can. You also, you have to work on obviously. There are parts of it that come naturally and then there are parts of it that you have step up outside yourself and say, 'OK. We need something.' But I enjoy it. It's fun. The best way to lead is to go out there and make plays. That's why I enjoy making plays."

(on going to back to playing strong defense after Philadelphia rushed for 190 yards) "We need to do it consistently, obviously. We need to go out there and play within ourselves, play within the system, be gap disciplined, understand what's going on, and obviously the better run defense you play, you force them into different situations. Then they don't run the ball as much. It all goes hand in hand and we have to make sure we come out of the gate early and try to set that precedent."

(on how much NT Ryan Pickett has helped since he arrived) "He's been great. I love Pick. He's a good guy. He knows his role. He performs his well very well and he's very effective at it. He's a great guy to have around."