Report: Johnson to join team Thursday

May 19, 2010 at 01:31 PM

Wide receiver Andre Johnson will join the Texans for organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Sports in Houston.

Johnson has been absent from OTAs in an apparent contract dispute.

"My big thing is I just want to be out there with my teammates and help us accomplish our goals," Johnson said Wednesday, according to FOX 26. "Me sitting out is not going to help so I chose to come back. Me not showing up is out of my character and that's why I'm here. I just hope things will work out."

