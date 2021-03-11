Round 4 of All-32 All-time NFL Draft | In the Lab

DD 29 - TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots - It was excruciating to pass on Tom Brady here. But I think Gronk is the best tight end in the history of the world, and I held my breath every time the ball was thrown his way when he played against the Texans. He's logged five seasons with double-digit touchdown catches, has 86 all-time, and has averaged 15 yards per reception in his career. He's also a hell of a blocker. Mismatch City when he's on your squad.

JH 29 - OT Willie Roaf, Saints - 11 times a Pro Bowler, Roaf was a fixture on the left side for the Saints and Chiefs in a brilliant 13-year career. Harris' already-rugged offensive line got a bit more beef with Roaf.

DD 30 - OL Jim Parker, Colts - It was also excruciating to pass on Johnny Unitas here, but I have to make sure there's some depth with excellence on my o-line. For that, I turned to Parker, who as an All-Pro EIGHT times with the Baltimore Colts. He played multiple spots up front, and played them brilliantly.

JH 30 - LB Bobby Bell, Chiefs - Bell was a 6-time All-Pro, and picked off 26 passes in his career at linebacker. Harris' linebacker corps is swift! Bell also scored eight touchdowns in his career off of picks and fumble recoveries.

DD 31 - WR Paul Warfield, Dolphins - It was incredibly excruciating to pass on Dan Marino here. But I went with a deep threat at receiver in Warfield, who averaged 20.1 yards per catch over 13 NFL seasons, and caught 85 touchdowns. When I go three-wide with him, Calvin Johnson and Andre Johnson, it'll stress the opposing defense in multiple ways.

JH 31 - TE Kellen Winslow, Chargers - Winslow changed the position, twice leading the NFL in receptions in a season. The Hall of Famer was one of the most dominant weapons of the early 1980's.

DD 32 - QB John Elway, Broncos - Elway played in five Super Bowls and won a pair. Slippery in the pocket, with one of the strongest arms in NFL history, the weapons he'll have around him, combined with the o-line in front of him, will make it easy for my offense to move the ball.