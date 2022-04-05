1st-round Trade(s) to Discuss | In the Lab

Drew Dougherty and John Harris are at it again for their weekly "In the Lab" podcast. Dougherty's been the host of Texans TV since 2009, while Harris has been the team's radio sideline reporter and Texans Analyst since 2014. Beginning in early 2018, they've taken a deeper dive on certain topics, and today they pick apart John's Texans trade in the first round of his mock draft.

Podcast highlights include:

  • 0:54 - Harris explains why the Texans trade back from #3 overall
  • 3:55 - So what did Houston get in return for the third pick?
  • 4:30 - Texans wind up with the highest-rated player in Harris 100 following the deal
  • 5:33 - 25 total picks in next 2 drafts following the swap
  • 7:10 - Help up front at a great price point for the Texans defense
  • 10:00 - Another trade to get a third 1st-rounder in 2022?

For all of the Texans Podcasts, visit houstontexans.com/podcasts/.

