San Francisco 49ers | Know Your Foe

The Texans finish the preseason facing one of the most talented teams in the league in the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a quick Know Your Foe for Kyle Shanahan's crew from the Bay Area.

Bold/Italic - 2022 Rookie

How this team was built

Drafted/original college undrafted free agents - 49

Acquired through trade, waivers, etc - 32

Quarterback

5 - Trey Lance

7 - Nate Sudfield

14 - Brock Purdy

10 - Jimmy Garoppolo

The third preseason game is a complete mystery to me, but Lance isn't to the Texans. He started and played for an injured Garoppolo last December in the Niners win over the Texans in Santa Clara. How much does he play this time? Does he play at all this time? No idea but it'll be limited, if at all. Sudfield and Purdy will see significant time, I'd imagine, and I'm excited to see the rookie Purdy after his long storied career at Iowa State. Garoppolo is on the roster, but won't play.

Running back

25 - Elijah Mitchell

22 - Jeff Wilson Jr.

28 - Trey Sermon

32 - Tyrion Davis-Price

23 - JaMycal Hasty

41 - Jordan Mason

The 49ers have RBs for days and this is a solid group. When Mitchell is fully healthy, he's THE guy, but in a preseason context, no clue as to the rotation. We should see Davis-Price a ton and Sermon has plenty to prove after being drafted in the third round last year.

Fullback

44 - Kyle Juszczyk

The best. He's a Top 100 player in this league and does everything. I don't think he'll play much, if at all. It's a GRIND for fullbacks in this league and keeping Juice Check (nickname) healthy for 17 games is paramount for the 49ers. If he does play, one series, tops.

Wide Receiver

19 - Deebo Samuel

11 - Brandon Aiyuk

15 - Jauan Jennings

86 - Danny Gray

17 - Malik Turner

6 - Marcus Johnson

83 - Tay Martin

3 - Ray-Ray McCloud

83 - Willie Snead IV

Deebo's back and Aiyuk's had a tremendous camp. Gray made a terrific impression on the Niners brass and Jennings is arguably the best number three receiving option in the league. Top to bottom, this might be the most complete group of receivers in the league. Speed. Size. Physicality. Catch-and-run ability. It's got everything. How much do Samuel/Aiyuk play? I'd set the over/under at one play and take the under. Gray should get a chance to show off the speed and athleticism that made him a third round pick, though.

Tight end

85 - George Kittle

89 - Charlie Woerner

47 - Tyler Kroft

82 - Ross Dwelley

49 - Troy Fumagalli

Kittle's on everyone's fantasy team and is one of the best in the league. But, this won't be his night. It's a veteran group so Woerner and the rest of the TE gang should see the field plenty.

Offensive line

OT - 71 - Trent Williams

OG - 65 - Aaron Banks

OC - 64 - Jake Brendel

OG - 74 - Spencer Burford

OT - 69 - Mike McGlinchey

OT - 68 - Colton McKivitz

OG - 62 - Jason Poe

OC/OG - 60 - Daniel Brunskill

OG - 66 - Keaton Sutherland

OC - 61 - Dohnovan West

OG/OT - 63 - Nick Zakelj

OT - 76 - Jaylon Moore

OT - 67 - Justin Skule

OT - 79 - Jordan Mills

OT - 77 - Alfredo Gutierrez

Outside of Laremy Tunsil, there's no left tackle I'd want on my squad more than big Trent Williams. Stud. Love him and will hate not seeing him compete in this game. He isn't going to play. But, the rest of the OL, minus, potentially, McGlinchey, needs to get reps. A ton of question marks at every other position, but there are some talented answers on this roster. Burford is a rookie from UTSA and learning to play guard after playing tackle for his hometown Roadrunners in college.

Defensive line

97 - Nick Bosa

99 - Javon Kinlaw

91 - Arik Armstead

56 - Samson Ebukam

94 - Charles Omenihu

98 - Hassan Ridgeway

90 - Kevin Givens

95 - Drake Jackson

75 - Jordan Willis

77 - Kevin Atkins

78 - Akeem Spence

92 - Kerry Hyder

53 - Kemoko Turay

58 - Alex Barrett

This is arguably the best defensive line in the league. I don't know, maybe it's inarguable. Bosa, a healthy Kinlaw, Armstead and Ebukam as the front four?? With starting level backups like Omenihu, Ridgeway and 2nd round rookie Drake Jackson?? Wow. This group, regardless of who starts/plays, will put significant pressure on the Texans offensive line on Thursday night, to say the least.

Outside Linebacker

54 - Fred Warner

57 - Dre Greenlaw

51 - Azeez Al-Shaair

45 - Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

48 - Oren Burks59 - Curtis Robinson

49 - Segun Olubi

40 - Marcelino McCrary-Ball

There's a case to be made for Warner as the best LB in the league, if not a lock as a top two player at his position. Greenlaw was an outstanding find in the fifth round in 2019. That duo is nasty, and the depth is solid, led by Al-Shaair, who is an underrated depth piece in that group. We should see plenty of 51 on Thursday night.

Safeties

1 - Jimmie Ward

29 - Talanoa Hufanga

33 - Tarvarius Moore

30 - George Odum

*Tashaun Gipson

41 - Tayler Hawkins

Ward is a bonafide top five safety in the league so I don't know how much we'll see of him. Hufanga was one of my surprise players in the 2021 draft and the Niners could have another day three steal as he, potentially, takes over for Jaquiski Tartt. Gipson, former Texan, signed with the 49ers just a day ago. Moore and Odum, in addition to Ward and Hufanga, make this a stacked safety group.

Cornerbacks